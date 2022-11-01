Thanks for taking the time to learn about the Practice Innovation Index. You are about to watch a brief video that tells you how it works and what it can offer to help you enhance your business. At the end of this video, I’ll tell you how you can get started.

How do you and your practice stack up against your peers? The competition for clients and AUM is fierce. And until now, there was no diagnostic to tell you– and certainly, no diagnostic coupled with research-backed resources designed to help you in areas where you want to improve.1 Introducing the Practice Innovation Index benchmark for high-performing financial professionals, harnessing the power of Cerulli Associates, a leading research, consulting, and analytics firm.

It’s easy to use the Practice Innovation Index. Take the online diagnostic by answering 35 questions that are correlated to four key areas of your practice: New Business Development, Wealth Management, Client Service, and Practice Management. Get your scores in each area. And see a clear view of your relative strengths and opportunities to refine your practice.

We'll show you where you stand relative to your top-performing peers. You’ll identify specific areas of focus for enhancing your business, and you’ll receive a customized roadmap of practical action strategies delivered through Invesco’s robust coaching and consulting programs.

The Practice Innovation Index is part of Invesco Total CX – the total client experience – a powerful all-in-one platform of content, coaching, and tools all built to help you connect with clients, enhance your business, and optimize your portfolio.

Now that you understand the benefits of the Practice Innovation Index, you’re ready to take the first step and learn how your practice compares to your peers. Just click on the box that says, “Take the diagnostic.” It should take just 25 to 30 minutes to complete, and your results are available right away. Once you receive your results, you will have access to videos with practical strategies that may assist you in taking action on the focus areas you identified in your diagnostic. After viewing the videos, you’ll be able to earn continuing education credits as you work toward enhancing your business, using the insights of the Practice Innovation Index.