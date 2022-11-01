Invesco Total CX
Introducing the Practice Innovation Index powered by Cerulli Associates: setting the benchmark for high-performing financial professionals
The Index is the first-of-its-kind¹ diagnostic platform built to benchmark key traits of financial practices in four areas: New Business Development, Wealth Management, Client Service and Practice Management. It analyzes where your practice ranks among your peers and provides customized resources designed to help you improve in these areas. Responses are scored and benchmarked by the Practice Innovation Index’s proprietary methodology, which is powered by Cerulli’s data from over 3,000 financial professionals.
The Practice Innovation Index is part of Invesco Total CX – the total client experience – a powerful all-in-one platform of tools, coaching and content built to help you connect with clients, enhance your business, and optimize your portfolios.
The Guided Tour is designed to help you in all areas including preparing for the diagnostic, completing the assessment and putting the results into action.
Thanks for taking the time to learn about the Practice Innovation Index. You are about to watch a brief video that tells you how it works and what it can offer to help you enhance your business. At the end of this video, I’ll tell you how you can get started.
How do you and your practice stack up against your peers? The competition for clients and AUM is fierce. And until now, there was no diagnostic to tell you– and certainly, no diagnostic coupled with research-backed resources designed to help you in areas where you want to improve.1 Introducing the Practice Innovation Index benchmark for high-performing financial professionals, harnessing the power of Cerulli Associates, a leading research, consulting, and analytics firm.
It’s easy to use the Practice Innovation Index. Take the online diagnostic by answering 35 questions that are correlated to four key areas of your practice: New Business Development, Wealth Management, Client Service, and Practice Management. Get your scores in each area. And see a clear view of your relative strengths and opportunities to refine your practice.
We'll show you where you stand relative to your top-performing peers. You’ll identify specific areas of focus for enhancing your business, and you’ll receive a customized roadmap of practical action strategies delivered through Invesco’s robust coaching and consulting programs.
The Practice Innovation Index is part of Invesco Total CX – the total client experience – a powerful all-in-one platform of content, coaching, and tools all built to help you connect with clients, enhance your business, and optimize your portfolio.
Now that you understand the benefits of the Practice Innovation Index, you’re ready to take the first step and learn how your practice compares to your peers. Just click on the box that says, “Take the diagnostic.” It should take just 25 to 30 minutes to complete, and your results are available right away. Once you receive your results, you will have access to videos with practical strategies that may assist you in taking action on the focus areas you identified in your diagnostic. After viewing the videos, you’ll be able to earn continuing education credits as you work toward enhancing your business, using the insights of the Practice Innovation Index.
Set aside approximately 20 minutes to answer 35 questions, all of which are correlated to four key areas of your practice and designed to help identify your relative strengths and weaknesses in each. The results then inform the development of a personalized roadmap designed to address specific opportunities for improvement to put into action. Take the Practice Innovation Index assessment to get access to CE credit content.²
At Invesco Global Consulting, we view your practice, through the metaphorical lens of a house. That house, your practice, comprises four rooms, the New Business Development room, the Wealth Management room, the Client Service room, and finally the Practice Management room.
How well structured those rooms are and how effectively you and your colleagues are deployed within each room, in our experience, drives the performance of your practice and value to your clientele. Using this lens, we constructed the Practice Innovation Index in partnership with Cerulli Associates research, data and insights.
Armed with this, Invesco Global Consulting, and it's a research-based coaching and consulting capabilities, provides financial professionals, a comprehensive suite of solutions built to address the challenges the Index may uncover. Your results may be used to help you, and your senior advisor consultant, architect a roadmap, leveraging the vast array of IGC's research-based strategies to help you hone and refine your practice and take your performance to the next level.
The Practice Innovation Index analyzes where your practice ranks among your peers and provides customized resources designed to strategically help you improve in four key areas of your practice.
The Total CX report pulls together key benchmarking data from successful financial practices and provides ideas designed to help improve productivity and enhance your business.
Invesco Global Consulting offers communication and consulting services for financial professionals.
Invesco Global Consulting is dedicated to delivering unique and creative solutions designed to help financial professionals grow, keep, and optimize their businesses.
The "Practice Innovation Index" program is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with neither Cerulli Associates nor Cerulli, Inc.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
All data created by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
