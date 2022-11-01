Powered by cerulli associates

Practice Innovation Index

Introducing the Practice Innovation Index powered by Cerulli Associates: setting the benchmark for high-performing financial professionals

What is the Practice Innovation Index?

The Index is the first-of-its-kind¹ diagnostic platform built to benchmark key traits of financial practices in four areas: New Business Development, Wealth Management, Client Service and Practice Management. It analyzes where your practice ranks among your peers and provides customized resources designed to help you improve in these areas. Responses are scored and benchmarked by the Practice Innovation Index’s proprietary methodology, which is powered by Cerulli’s data from over 3,000 financial professionals.

The Practice Innovation Index is part of Invesco Total CX – the total client experience – a powerful all-in-one platform of tools, coaching and content built to help you connect with clients, enhance your business, and optimize your portfolios.

The Guided Tour is designed to help you in all areas including preparing for the diagnostic, completing the assessment and putting the results into action.

How to get started

Set aside approximately 20 minutes to answer 35 questions, all of which are correlated to four key areas of your practice and designed to help identify your relative strengths and weaknesses in each. The results then inform the development of a personalized roadmap designed to address specific opportunities for improvement to put into action. Take the Practice Innovation Index assessment to get access to CE credit content.²

Transcript: Paul Brunswick discusses the four rooms

At Invesco Global Consulting, we view your practice, through the metaphorical lens of a house. That house, your practice, comprises four rooms, the New Business Development room, the Wealth Management room, the Client Service room, and finally the Practice Management room. 

How well structured those rooms are and how effectively you and your colleagues are deployed within each room, in our experience, drives the performance of your practice and value to your clientele. Using this lens, we constructed the Practice Innovation Index in partnership with Cerulli Associates research, data and insights. 

Armed with this, Invesco Global Consulting, and it's a research-based coaching and consulting capabilities, provides financial professionals, a comprehensive suite of solutions built to address the challenges the Index may uncover. Your results may be used to help you, and your senior advisor consultant, architect a roadmap, leveraging the vast array of IGC's research-based strategies to help you hone and refine your practice and take your performance to the next level.

The four rooms

The Practice Innovation Index analyzes where your practice ranks among your peers and provides customized resources designed to strategically help you improve in four key areas of your practice.

New Business Development

Resources designed to help you generate referrals from clients and centers of influence; present your value in a clear, compelling and client-centric manner; and drive net new assets.

Wealth Management

Resources designed to help you establish a repeatable and scalable discovery process, clearly articulate your wealth management process, and help clients understand risk and stay committed to their long-term strategies.

Client Service

Resources designed to help you institute a quantitative and qualitative client segmentation strategy and stratified corresponding service model, enhance client communications to achieve the greatest impact, and increase client acquisition and retention.

Practice Management

Resources designed to help you integrate team roles and responsibilities based on talent and training, enhance your team's communication and collaboration, institute transformational leadership skills and craft a thoughtful succession plan.

Total CX Insights

The Total CX report pulls together key benchmarking data from successful financial practices and provides ideas designed to help improve productivity and enhance your business.

More from Invesco Global Consulting

