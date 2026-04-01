How we serve
Our resources aim to support your business by offering well-articulated, research-based strategies delivered through presentations, workshops and comprehensive coaching.
Presentations
Customized workshops
Based on the challenges you are seeking to resolve, we can design interactive workshops that aim to strategically align our research-based programs and consulting services to your goals.
Comprehensive consulting
Benchmark your practice
Benchmark your practice with the first-of-its-kind² diagnostic built to analyze peer ranking and provide custom resources designed to help in every area of your practice – powered by Invesco and Cerulli Associates.³
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How does your practice stack up against your peers? The Practice Innovation Index diagnoses your practice in four key areas and provides a detailed action plan just for you.
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Meet the team Who we areOur team is dedicated to delivering unique and creative solutions designed to help financial professionals grow, keep, and optimize their businesses.
Insights
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Client Service How to keep your best clientsIt's not the clients you win; it's the clients you keep. Our business-building program, The Golden Hour, shares how to use a “golden” touch to help you keep at-risk clients.
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Invesco Global Consulting How to demonstrate your worth to your clientsClients need to know your value. Learn the words that resonate with them, particularly when talking about fees and your value and conducting client reviews, in our program.
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New Business Development How to ask for referralsReferrals could be a good source of new clients, but you may be apprehensive about asking for them. Get a research-based approach in our business-building program, “Preferrals.”
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Practice Management Maximize your teamManaging a practice is all about teamwork. Learn how to create an efficient and effective team with our program, "Constructing and Managing a Synergistic Team".
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Client Service Attain and retain high-net-worth clientsHigh-net-worth clients are important for your practice. Learn how to ensure your business can meet their needs with our program, "Crafting a Higher Performing Practice".
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Client Service How to tell your story to prospective clientsTo win new business, your story needs to be concise, compelling, and consistent, and told with conviction and skill. Learn how to do that in our "How to tell your story to prospective clients" program.