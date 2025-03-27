How to keep your best clients

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Retaining your best clients is important. That why it’s not just the clients you win; it’s the clients you keep.
Focusing on what matters to clients — a relationship and service — may help you retain them.
"The Golden Hour," our business-building program, shares how to use a "golden" touch designed to help you keep at-risk clients.
It’s not the clients you win; it’s the clients you keep.
The last thing you want to do is lose your most important clients. Unfortunately, nearly three-quarters (72%) of financial professionals lose one top client a year — and 61% of them were surprised by the loss.1 Performance wasn't the problem for most. The relationship — or lack of one — and the impression that service was simply not there were the predominant reasons.1
There’s a window of opportunity to connect with clients who may be at risk of leaving. We call it the “golden hour,” which is a photography term that refers to the time of day with the perfect light to take a picture. Our business-building program, "The Golden Hour," shares how to use a “golden” touch designed to help you keep at-risk clients.
A relationship and service are important to clients. "The Golden Hour" provides guidance on how to focus on what matters most to each of your clients.
1. Prioritize personal contact
The more personal, the more powerful. Mass emails, newsletters, and performance updates don’t count.
2. Pursue concerns
Show you care. Identify and solve any problems. Your clients will appreciate and feel respected.
3. Know what clients want
Clearly understand what clients are expecting from you and how you can deliver on their expectations.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
NA4660610
"The Golden Hour" is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with R.A. Prince & Associates, INC., Maslansky + Partners and Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with none of these firms.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created and produced by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.