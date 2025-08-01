Connect with your clients

NA4660610

Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational, educational and entertainment purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.

All investing involves risk, including risk of loss.

Investments in real estate related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small- and mid-cap companies, and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.

Some products offered via affiliates of Invesco Distributors, Inc.

An investment in options involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Investments in Private Market Funds involve high risks, including uncertain distributions, illiquidity, and potential total loss of investment. These funds are not suitable for all investors.

The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

All data created by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.

Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.