How to demonstrate your worth to your clients

The challenge: Making sure clients know your value

"Are my service providers worth it?" Many people ask themselves that question. It’s especially important for financial professionals to ensure clients know their value and that they’re worth it. Think of three Ds: defend, define, and deliver.

Invesco Global Consulting turned to word specialist, Maslansky + Partners, to study what investors think. What do they value and how should their financial professionals respond? Do they want "low-cost" or "high-value"? A "financial plan" or "financial planning"? "Discretionary accounts" or "financial professional-managed accounts"? We learned there are three key things clients want from a financial professional:

"Be smart with my money."

"Help me with more than my money."

"Show me my progress."

Our solution: Demonstrate that you’re worth it

Our business-building program, "Priceless: the language of value," is designed to teach you how to show that you’re smart with their money, that you can help them with more than money, and how you can communicate their progress toward their financial goals at review meetings. Three key strategies:

1. Have a smart statement

Use a 30-second smart statement on costs and your value in order to show you’re smart with their money.

2. Make the most of client reviews

Prioritize client reviews with a pre-meeting checklist, agenda, and client-centered opener.

3. Words to use — and lose

Communicate with words shown to resonate with clients. It’s not what you say, it’s what they hear.®

