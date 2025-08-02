How to demonstrate your worth to your clients

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Clients need to know that you're worth it. You need to defend, define, and deliver value to them.
Using a word specialist to study what clients think, we have found there are three key things clients want from a financial professional.
"Priceless," our business-building program, is designated to help you show clients you’re smart with their money.
"Are my service providers worth it?" Many people ask themselves that question. It’s especially important for financial professionals to ensure clients know their value and that they’re worth it. Think of three Ds: defend, define, and deliver.
Invesco Global Consulting turned to word specialist, Maslansky + Partners, to study what investors think. What do they value and how should their financial professionals respond? Do they want "low-cost" or "high-value"? A "financial plan" or "financial planning"? "Discretionary accounts" or "financial professional-managed accounts"? We learned there are three key things clients want from a financial professional:
Our business-building program, "Priceless: the language of value," is designed to teach you how to show that you’re smart with their money, that you can help them with more than money, and how you can communicate their progress toward their financial goals at review meetings. Three key strategies:
1. Have a smart statement
Use a 30-second smart statement on costs and your value in order to show you’re smart with their money.
2. Make the most of client reviews
Prioritize client reviews with a pre-meeting checklist, agenda, and client-centered opener.
3. Words to use — and lose
Communicate with words shown to resonate with clients. It’s not what you say, it’s what they hear.®
Read the Priceless program overview.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
