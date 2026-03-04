Get to know your clients with deep discovery

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
We believe financial professionals need to get to know their clients to create the best possible wealth management strategy.
Deep discovery is designed to help you learn about your clients, build trust, and craft a strategy tailored to their needs.
Our empathetic, strategic approach aims to help you deepen relationships, anchored by our “Power of Deep Discovery” program.
When taking steps to better manage your clients’ wealth, we believe your clients need more than just ideas. They need a comprehensive, implementable strategy tailored to their needs. In order to create the best custom plan possible, we believe financial professionals need to know their clients on a personal level.
The goal of deep discovery is to get to know clients personally. This may help enable you to anticipate their needs, offer tailored guidance, and provide support with both strategy and empathy.
We’ve created custom strategies and talking points, based on the six core drivers of a relationship:
Deep discovery shouldn’t be something that just happens the first time you meet with a prospective client; we believe it should be an ongoing goal for the full duration of the financial professional-client relationship.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
