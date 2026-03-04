Get to know your clients with deep discovery

The challenge: Building connection

When taking steps to better manage your clients’ wealth, we believe your clients need more than just ideas. They need a comprehensive, implementable strategy tailored to their needs. In order to create the best custom plan possible, we believe financial professionals need to know their clients on a personal level.

Our solution: A deep discovery approach

The goal of deep discovery is to get to know clients personally. This may help enable you to anticipate their needs, offer tailored guidance, and provide support with both strategy and empathy.

We’ve created custom strategies and talking points, based on the six core drivers of a relationship:

Background and interests: Creating a general background and personal interest framework around your client. Personal insights: Revealing your client's core values and strengthening your personal connection. Professional insights: Guiding your client and becoming a valuable member of their inner circle. Personal values: Helping clients manage their wealth and ultimately their legacy. Financial insights: Understanding the context of what the client has done with their investment portfolio and why. Relationship expectations: Establishing expectations to both meet and exceed your client’s expectations.

Deep discovery shouldn’t be something that just happens the first time you meet with a prospective client; we believe it should be an ongoing goal for the full duration of the financial professional-client relationship.

Ready to get to know your clients?