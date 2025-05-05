Capabilities

Equities

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans regions and styles.

Birds eye view round-about

$1T+ AUM

Our equity strategies platform manages more than US$ 1 trillion in global assets.1

20+ Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and a global perspective.1

300+ Professionals

More than 300 investment professionals cover US, international, and emerging markets.1

Why institutional investors partner with us

Institutional investors count on our proven approach to building highly active, differentiated equity portfolios across markets and investment styles.

  • High conviction: We seek to deliver our best ideas to clients through high conviction portfolios backed by our strong, active capabilities and rigorous risk management approach.
  • Broad opportunity set: In addition to our US lineup spanning the style and market-capitalization spectrum, we have a long heritage of uncovering alpha through our global, international, and emerging market strategies.
  • Experienced, empowered teams: Our strategies are managed by teams of seasoned professionals who have the independence to pursue alpha and are part of a collaborative culture that fosters sharing ideas.

Diversified Dividend

A total return strategy that seeks to provide upside participation with better downside preservation over a full market cycle.

Global Focus

Seeks capital appreciation in a concentrated, unconstrained, style-agnostic global portfolio.

Mid Cap Growth

Invests in premier growth companies in the mid-cap space.

Small Cap Core

An “all weather” strategy focused on identifying small-cap companies with superior execution and quality management teams.

Large Cap Value

A contrarian, high-conviction strategy that seeks to uncover deeply undervalued large cap stocks

Latest insights

  • ETF
    Chris%20Dahlin
    ETF

    Defensive factors when market risk is rising

    By Chris Dahlin

    Investors can choose factors along the risk spectrum, such as quality and low volatility, two of the more defensive equity factors, when markets are volatile.

    May 5, 2025
  • Research
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20busy%20highway%20interchange%20at%20night.
    Research

    Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income

    The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.

    April 25, 2025
  • ETF
    ETF%20update%20-%20Chis%20Dahlin
    ETF

    Navigate uncertainty with low-volatility factor

    By Chris Dahlin

    With high concentration, heightened volatility, and growing downside risk, a low volatility strategy can help navigate these market challenges.

    April 15, 2025
  • ETF
    ETF

    Time for an allocation to international?

    By Joseph O'Malley

    Many international markets are undervalued compared to the US market, presenting the potential for higher returns.

    April 15, 2025
  • Equities
    *
    Equities

    Global Equities in an America-First World

    By Arnab Das, Invesco Global Market Strategy Office, Bixby Stewart

    The beginning of President Trump’s second term brings a more eager and prepared approach to his America-first foreign affairs strategy.

    March 25, 2025

  • 1

    As of March 31, 2025
