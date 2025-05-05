Defensive factors when market risk is rising
Investors can choose factors along the risk spectrum, such as quality and low volatility, two of the more defensive equity factors, when markets are volatile.
Institutional investors count on our proven approach to building highly active, differentiated equity portfolios across markets and investment styles.
A total return strategy that seeks to provide upside participation with better downside preservation over a full market cycle.
Seeks capital appreciation in a concentrated, unconstrained, style-agnostic global portfolio.
An “all weather” strategy focused on identifying small-cap companies with superior execution and quality management teams.
A contrarian, high-conviction strategy that seeks to uncover deeply undervalued large cap stocks
Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income
The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.
Navigate uncertainty with low-volatility factor
With high concentration, heightened volatility, and growing downside risk, a low volatility strategy can help navigate these market challenges.
Time for an allocation to international?
Many international markets are undervalued compared to the US market, presenting the potential for higher returns.
Global Equities in an America-First World
The beginning of President Trump’s second term brings a more eager and prepared approach to his America-first foreign affairs strategy.
