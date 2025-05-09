Capabilities

Elevating excellence in cash management while delivering a superior client experience helping you manage your liquidity needs through a range of market cycles and economic conditions.

Your goals, our global liquidity expertise

Creating global cash management solutions that preserve capital, optimize liquidity, and meaningfully calibrate risk requires a diligent, consistently applied investment process. Two dedicated teams — portfolio management and global credit research — combine top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection to serve our clients’ objectives.

  • $201.3 billion global liqudity AUM1: Global Liquidity is a core business line of Invesco's, representing 12% of our global assets.
  • Team of 18 dedicated investment professionals: Our clients benefit from direct access to a dedicated team of professionals worldwide.
  • Leading provider of money market strategies by AUM2: We offer tactical strategies designed for US institutional investors.

1 As of June 30, 2024
2 Source: iMoneyNet, January 2024

Cash managment products

We offer solutions to help you manage your liquidity needs through a range of market cycles and economic conditions. Our money market products seek to provide a competitive yield consistent with principal preservation and liquidity. Explore the details, including fund-specific objectives and performance.

Fund

Share class

Ticker

CUSIP

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 Product details

Invesco Government &
Agency Portfolio

Institutional 

AGPXX

825252885

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Corporate

AGCXX

825252539

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Cash management

ASTGACM

825252802

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Resource

ASTGARE

825252869

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Private

GPVXX

825252877

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Personal

ASTGAPE

825252844

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Reserve

ASTGARV

825252851

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View
Premier AGIXX 825252372 Prospectus N/A View

Invesco Premier US
Government Money Portfolio

Institutional

IUGXX

00142W843

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Invesco Treasury Portfolio

Institutional 

TRPXX

825252406

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Corporate

TYCXX

825252570

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Cash management

ASTRCSM

825252307

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Resource

ASTRRES

825252703

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Private

TPFXX

825252109

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Personal

ASTRPER

825252208

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Reserve

ASTRRSV

825252836

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio

Institutional 

TSPXX

825252505

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Corporate

TACXX

825252547

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Cash management

ASTIGCM

825252794

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Resource

ASTIGRE

825252810

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Private

TXPXX

825252604

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Personal

ASTIGPE

825252828

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Reserve

ASTIGRV

825252786

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Invesco Premier Portfolio

Institutional 

IPPXX

00142W868

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Resource

IRCXX

00142W793

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Private

IPTXX

00142W827

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Personal

IPVXX

00142W835

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View

Reserve

IRVXX

00142W819

Prospectus

Fact sheet

 View
Invesco Global Liquidity team

Led by Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Liquidity, our dedicated team delivers time-tested strategies to help you meet your evolving liquidity needs. As part of Invesco Fixed Income, we also draw on the insights and expertise of more than 170 fixed income professionals1 in key markets worldwide.

Trading and account resources

US holiday schedule

Check out when the Invesco US money market funds will observe holidays.

Learn more

Transcript

Settlement & wire times

Fund strike times, same-day settlement times, and wire release times.

Learn more

Transcript

Liquidity Link

Trading tool offering historical statements, account data and fund performance for our existing clients.

Learn more

Transcript

About Risk

Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio, Invesco Premier US Government Money Portfolio, Invesco Treasury Portfolio, Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio:
You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

Invesco Premier Portfolio:
You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.