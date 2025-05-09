Your goals, our global liquidity expertise
Creating global cash management solutions that preserve capital, optimize liquidity, and meaningfully calibrate risk requires a diligent, consistently applied investment process. Two dedicated teams — portfolio management and global credit research — combine top-down macro positioning and bottom-up credit selection to serve our clients’ objectives.
Cash managment products
We offer solutions to help you manage your liquidity needs through a range of market cycles and economic conditions. Our money market products seek to provide a competitive yield consistent with principal preservation and liquidity. Explore the details, including fund-specific objectives and performance.
|
Fund
|
Share class
|
Ticker
|
CUSIP
|
Prospectus
|
Fact sheet
|Product details
|
Invesco Government &
|
Institutional
|
825252885
|View
|
Corporate
|
825252539
|View
|
Cash management
|
825252802
|View
|
Resource
|
825252869
|View
|
Private
|
825252877
|View
|
Personal
|
825252844
|View
|
Reserve
|
825252851
|View
|Premier
|AGIXX
|825252372
|Prospectus
|N/A
|View
|
Invesco Premier US
|
Institutional
|
00142W843
|View
|
Invesco Treasury Portfolio
|
Institutional
|
825252406
|View
|
Corporate
|
825252570
|View
|
Cash management
|
825252307
|View
|
Resource
|
825252703
|View
|
Private
|
825252109
|View
|
Personal
|
825252208
|View
|
Reserve
|
825252836
|View
|
Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio
|
Institutional
|
825252505
|View
|
Corporate
|
825252547
|View
|
Cash management
|
825252794
|View
|
Resource
|
825252810
|View
|
Private
|
825252604
|View
|
Personal
|
825252828
|View
|
Reserve
|
825252786
|View
|
Fund
|
Share class
|
Ticker
|
CUSIP
|
Prospectus
|
Fact sheet
|Product detail
|
Invesco Premier Portfolio
|
Institutional
|
00142W868
|View
|
Resource
|
00142W793
|View
|
Private
|
00142W827
|View
|
Personal
|
00142W835
|View
|
Reserve
|
00142W819
|View
Invesco Global Liquidity team
Led by Laurie Brignac, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Liquidity, our dedicated team delivers time-tested strategies to help you meet your evolving liquidity needs. As part of Invesco Fixed Income, we also draw on the insights and expertise of more than 170 fixed income professionals1 in key markets worldwide.
Portfolio Manager Jennifer Brown
Head of Credit Portfolio Management - Global Liquidity Joseph Madrid
CFA®
Portfolio Manager Brandon Maitre
Senior Portfolio Manager Justin Mandeville
Head of Global Government Funds - Global Liquidity Marques Mercier
Portfolio Manager Wes Rager
CPA
Senior Portfolio Manager Ripal Tilara
Portfolio Manager Bryn Zinser
Trading and account resources
US holiday schedule
Check out when the Invesco US money market funds will observe holidays.
Transcript
Settlement & wire times
Fund strike times, same-day settlement times, and wire release times.
Transcript
Liquidity Link
Trading tool offering historical statements, account data and fund performance for our existing clients.
Transcript
NA4439772
About Risk
Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio, Invesco Premier US Government Money Portfolio, Invesco Treasury Portfolio, Invesco Treasury Obligations Portfolio:
You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
Invesco Premier Portfolio:
You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares. The Fund’s sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.