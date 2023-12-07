Capabilities

Insurance Solutions

We understand that insurers have unique investment needs, from optimizing capital efficiency and yield, to managing reserves and reporting. That’s why our fully integrated insurance solutions platform includes specialized investment and solutions teams to provide bespoke analysis, and a dedicated client relationship team to manage onboarding and transition activities.

Supporting better investment outcomes through insightful analytics

Invesco Vision is a state-of-the art, proprietary diagnostics tool that analyzes portfolios and optimizes asset allocations based on economic and/or risk-based capital efficiency models. Vision identifies risk and return drivers, as well as exposures to an array of factors, then characterizes risks inherent in a defined liability or cash flow profile to identify optimal investment strategies. 

Enhancing portfolio intelligence

Insurers face a complex and challenging decision-making process — in addition to economic considerations, the perspectives of regulators, investors, and rating agencies must be taken into account. With Invesco Vision, we can analyze portfolios through either an economic or regulatory lens to illuminate the impact of changing allocations and the inherent tradeoffs between risk and return.
Invesco Solutions team

With decades of experience managing multi-asset portfolios, our team helps institutions solve highly complex investing challenges.
Capital market assumptions

Translate portfolio theory into practical solutions with our capital markets forecasts for returns, risk, and correlations.
We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

