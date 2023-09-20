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Our team covers each region’s political contests, fiscal initiatives, and regulations, and examines how these issues may impact the financial landscape.December 16, 2025
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The Supreme Court: “Major questions” and major decisions on the horizonAs Chief Justice John Roberts starts his 20th year in the court, the conservative 6-3 majority SCOTUS will make decisions with profound generational implications.November 24, 2025
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Shutdown showdown: What are the options for re-opening the government?How long will the government shutdown last, what off-ramps are available to reopen the government, and are permanent cuts to federal jobs in the cards?September 3, 2025
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Washington Newsletter, Q3 2025Our team’s latest newsletter explores the potential impacts of crypto regulations, tariffs, and “One Big Beautiful Bill.“August 22, 2025
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2025 midyear policy outlookWe highlight policy issues to watch in the second half in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific, including trade and tariffs.June 11, 2025
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President Biden’s infrastructure legislative bonanza: Now what?Passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act were impressive feats. But implementing the programs and deploying trillions in funds in a timely fashion is an equally challenging task.April 6, 2023
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The four Trump policies most likely to impact economic growthDeregulation and tax cuts could potentially provide a boost to US economic and market growth, while tariffs and immigration restrictions could pose challenges.December 10, 2024
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