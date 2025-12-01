Markets and Economy Above the Noise: The K-pop economy
2025 was marked by uncertainty, yet markets and economies displayed a lot of resilience. As we look ahead to 2026, we believe the conditions are in place for stocks to potentially advance.
We believe lower US interest rates and greater government spending in Europe, Japan, and China should help lift the global economy out of a mid-cycle slowdown.
A pickup in global economic activity could unlock value across a wider range of areas, including non-US markets, smaller-cap stocks, and cyclical areas in the US.
2025 was a year marked by uncertainty, yet economies displayed a lot of resilience and markets delivered strong returns.1 As we look ahead to 2026, we believe the conditions are in place for global stocks to rise further. Our 2026 annual investment outlook: Resilience and rebalancing, reflects two key themes:
We enter 2026 with optimism, confident in the durability of businesses, encouraged by the direction of central banks and fiscal support, and mindful of the need for diversification as the market evolves.
2026 Investment Outlook Website Video
Speaker: [Brian Levitt, Chief Global Market Strategist]
The private sector demonstrated a remarkable ability to absorb economic shocks in 2025 and as we look to 2026, we believe the conditions are in place for the market's advance to continue.
That's especially given expectations for policy easing in the United States as well as fiscal support across Europe, Japan and China.
We believe such stimulus measures should help lift the global economy out of what's been a mid cycle slowdown.
What could this mean for investors?
A pickup in global activity could unlock value across a wider range of areas, including non-us markets, smaller capitalization stocks and cyclical sectors in the United States.
And that could contribute to more balanced market leadership.
We're entering 2026 with optimism, confident in the private sector's resiliency and encouraged by the direction of global monetary and fiscal policy.
And we're mindful of the need for diversification as the market narrative evolves.
Get the details in our 2026 Annual Investment Outlook, Resilience and Rebalancing.
Disclosures (on screen text only)
Important Information
Investors are questioning whether the artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom is becoming overdone, and whether we’re in a bubble. At this stage, we think the artificial intelligence investment theme plays out further and think some of the parallels being drawn with previous bubbles don’t fully hold up. However, we favor rebalancing portfolios to navigate growing risks.
We believe there are AI opportunities that are more attractively priced, Chinese technology stocks, for example. The AI theme can play out along other angles. For example, companies that adopt AI may see cost efficiencies or new product offerings. Finally, strategies that broaden exposure beyond traditional market-cap-weighted approaches may be a prudent way to reduce the risk of overexposure to a few of the largest AI-driven stocks.
Eurozone growth has been disappointing for several years. However, we think that’s changing now with Germany embarking on a period of higher military and infrastructure spending. We expect this to be supported across the region by higher military spending in many countries, continued growth in purchasing power, and recent interest rate cuts.
Pessimism toward the UK is too high in our view. We believe the Bank of England now has more scope to cut rates, and retail sales appear to be on an uptrend. Economic growth could surprise positively in 2026 and support UK markets.
Japan is experiencing a structural return of inflation that has helped ignite a virtuous cycle where consumption is climbing alongside nominal wages. The labor market remains tight, and capital investment has been consistently stronger than most economies.
We expect Japanese growth will continue to improve and move above trend in 2026, helped by meaningful fiscal stimulus. We expect the Bank of Japan to hike rates slowly, keeping rates well in accommodative territory, which should help support growth and investment.
India should see ongoing reforms and potential in 2026 alongside an improvement in US-India relations. That can help lift Indian stocks higher. We expect India to remain the world’s fastest-growing large economy, with growth modestly accelerating on Reserve Bank of India rate cuts. Domestic economic reforms remain crucial for future growth and resilience, in our view, and we expect gradual progress given political constraints.
Emerging market (EM) stocks posted outsized returns in 2025,3 and we believe there are continued reasons for that outperformance to potentially continue in 2026.
We believe private credit remains an attractive option for those seeking diverse sources of income beyond traditional credit. Base rates remain above pre-pandemic levels,4 and an improved outlook for both the underlying real estate and cash flows of middle market borrowers should allow for private credit to perform well into 2026, in our view.
In addition, a more benign risk environment, better growth, and stable inflation, coupled with easier US monetary policy, are conditions that we believe should support private credit.
Get all the details on our macro and investment views, and which asset classes we favor for the coming year.
Get insight on the recent sell-off in the artificial intelligence trade, the potential for a Santa Claus rally, and the K-shaped economy.
It’s the time of year to reflect on what we’re thankful for. Resilient growth and strong corporate earnings are among the many positive investing stories.
The downturn was concentrated in mega-cap growth stocks, even though many had strong earnings. We see it as skepticism about lofty valuations.
