What’s driving the gold price? … and other important questions

Q1: What’s been driving the gold price?

Gold has been the best-performing asset so far in 2025, just as it was in 2024 when it even outpaced the returns from US equities.1 The gold price reached an all-time high of $3,500 per ounce in April, but by then some analysts had already been increasing their end-of-year price predictions. Of course, nobody can predict the future with any certainty, but we can comment on recent activity and try to explain what we believe has been behind the phenomenal rise in this precious metal.

What makes gold so interesting from an investment perspective is that its price can be influenced by a variety of factors. Some of these are based on macro-economic principles, and others are more psychological. Gold’s rise in recent years has been partly driven by central banks. Those in developed markets have been cutting their short-term interest rates, which tends to be positive for gold, while those in emerging markets have been major buyers of gold, making this sector a key source of demand for the precious metal. Overall, central banks have purchased gold for their reserves in every calendar quarter but one for more than 10 years.2

The inflation picture has also supported gold. Lower inflation expectations have helped push down medium-term bond yields, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. Let’s explain. Because gold doesn’t pay any income, it’s less attractive when investors are able to get a high income from other assets that are considered to have lower risks, such as government-issued bonds. Conversely, when bond yields go down, gold typically becomes more attractive.

The relative value of the US dollar (USD) can often have a material effect on the price of gold. After the USD strengthened in the second half of 2024, it has weakened considerably in 2025, which has made gold less expensive for non-USD investors and other consumers. This was the case for European investors recently when the euro (EUR) rose to its strongest level versus the USD in over three years.3

The psychological influences are linked to the perceptions that, in volatile times, gold tends to be relatively stable compared to equities and other risky assets and is often sought after during periods of heightened fear and uncertainty. It’s commonly understood that central banks, especially in emerging markets, have been buying gold for potentially a variety of reasons. These include wanting to diversify their balance sheets away from USD assets while also helping them manage geopolitical and economic risks. Other investors have also been buying gold, whether directly through the purchase of gold coins and small bars or via physical gold ETPs.

Q2: Does gold offer any protection from adverse events?

The gold price over the past year has also been driven by increased geopolitical and economic uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. More accurately, the price has been driven largely by investors buying gold because of these increased risks and volatility. If we look at the physical gold ETP market for the past five years, as seen in the chart above, we can see that investor demand was strongest during two distinct periods. Those are the first months of the pandemic, which started in March of 2020, and when Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. In both cases, there was a high amount of uncertainty and heightened volatility.

It’s important to highlight that gold doesn’t provide any actual “protection” in the sense that there are no guarantees. As with other investments, the price of gold can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the amount invested.

Historical evidence suggests that gold has often been able to provide a “cushion” against the downside risks that uncertainty and volatility can inflict on an equity portfolio. Gold has also tended to hold up during sudden rises in inflation or during periods of stagflation, which is a scenario whereby an economy suffers high inflation, high unemployment, and low growth all at the same time.4

Over the past 50 years, gold has been one of the only asset classes that has demonstrated the tendency to move in the same direction as both the level of inflation and the change in inflation. In other words, the gold price has tended to rise when inflation is both higher than normal and rising.