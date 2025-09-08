QQQM: Innovation for the long term

Investing Basics What is Ethereum, and how does this digital asset work?
Ethereum is a blockchain that acts like a global computer through which anyone can deploy or interact with software such as financial services and games.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) provides exposure to the innovative companies of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
QQQM’s expense ratio of 0.15% is 77% lower than its peer group median, which makes it attractive for those looking for long-term growth.
Limiting capital gains distributions may help your tax bill. Unlike many of its peers, QQQM hasn’t paid any capital gains distributions since inception.
Innovation has had a long-term impact on the global economy. Does it have a long-term place in your investment strategy? The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) provides exposure to the innovative companies of the NASDAQ-100 Index — an index that has delivered long-term outperformance against major US benchmarks. And QQQM’s low costs and tax efficiency versus its large-cap growth peers may appeal to those looking for long-term growth.
As QQQM hits its five-year anniversary, explore what this equity ETF could do for your portfolio in the next five years and beyond.
The Nasdaq-100 Index has outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000 Growth indexes by providing access to leading large-cap growth companies at the forefront of innovation.
A key measure of a company’s commitment to innovation is research and development spending. Companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index have reinvested in their own development at a high rate.
Innovation has spurred growth and efficiency across the economy. The breadth of this impact is reflected in QQQM’s holdings, which are diversified well beyond the technology sector.
The less you pay in expenses, the more you get to keep in your portfolio. QQQM’s expense ratio of 0.15% is 77% lower than its peer group median, which makes it attractive for those looking for long-term growth.
Effective tax management can help you keep more of your portfolio’s earnings — that includes limiting certain types of capital gains distributions that can add to your tax bill. Unlike many of its peers, QQQM hasn’t paid any capital gains distributions since its inception.
QQQM provides access to innovative companies — not only in the technology sector, but also in a variety of sectors such as consumer discretionary, health care, and others. This makes it a compelling opportunity for those who want to invest in the innovative themes driving the long-term growth potential of the US economy and markets.
With its large-cap growth focus, QQQM can be used to anchor the growth sleeve in a diversified portfolio, and to complement existing large-cap value equity exposures.
Important information
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
The Russell 1000® Growth Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap growth stocks.
