QQQM: Innovation for the long term

Innovation has had a long-term impact on the global economy. Does it have a long-term place in your investment strategy? The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) provides exposure to the innovative companies of the NASDAQ-100 Index — an index that has delivered long-term outperformance against major US benchmarks. And QQQM’s low costs and tax efficiency versus its large-cap growth peers may appeal to those looking for long-term growth.

As QQQM hits its five-year anniversary, explore what this equity ETF could do for your portfolio in the next five years and beyond.

Five facts about QQQM and the Nasdaq-100 Index

1. The Nasdaq-100 Index has outperformed in the long term

The Nasdaq-100 Index has outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000 Growth indexes by providing access to leading large-cap growth companies at the forefront of innovation.