Ethereum has long trailed bitcoin in terms of name recognition. But thanks to the recent launch of Ethereum exchange-traded products (ETPs), such as the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH),* more investors are getting to know this digital asset. And for good reason: Its native cryptocurrency, ether, is the second most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization. And its blockchain technology is constantly innovating thanks to a vibrant community of developers and entrepreneurs. So, here’s what digital asset investors need to know: What is Ethereum, and how does it work? And what makes it potentially so valuable?

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain that establishes a peer-to-peer network to securely execute and verify application code. It’s transparent and secured through a consensus mechanism. More simply, Ethereum is like a big, global computer that anyone can use. But instead of being controlled by one company or person, it’s run by many people all over the world. Users can create and run applications without a middleman, using a public digital ledger and a cryptocurrency called ether (ETH).

How does Ethereum work?

Decentralized blockchains bring together participants who don’t know or trust each other. Imagine a big, digital notebook that everyone can see and add to, but no one can go back and change. The Ethereum blockchain records all transactions and activities.

How participants find consensus is vital for the network to function securely. The Ethereum network relies on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Someone who wants to give money to a friend, for example, creates a transaction that’s sent to the network. Transactions and other important data are recorded in digital containers called blocks. Certain network participants known as validators are incentivized to propose and validate new blocks. They put up ether — Ethereum’s native currency — as collateral (the “stake”) and then are either rewarded or penalized for truthful or fraudulent behavior.

One key feature of Ethereum is its smart contract functionality. These applications live on the blockchain and can be accessed and used by anyone. Smart contracts are self-executing, with their agreement terms enforced through the blockchain. They are used to execute agreements between parties, ensuring that these agreements are transparent, secure, and tamper-proof — without the need for an intermediary.

How does Ethereum differ from bitcoin?

Ethereum has a broad range of financial and non-financial use cases and can support a diverse marketplace of financial services, games, social media, and whatever other decentralized applications people decide to build. Bitcoin is mostly a payment network and a store of value (earning it the nickname “digital gold.”) Bitcoin, with a capped supply, achieving digital scarcity, tells the sound money story. Ethereum, with an uncapped supply, tells a technology-focused story.

Ethereum is built on a different blockchain architecture than bitcoin. As explained previously, it operates on a Proof-of-Stake model. Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) approach relies on actors called “miners” who solve complex mathematical problems to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. Miners essentially play a game of limbo, using brute force computation to check if a certain number is under the target number. PoS is much more energy-efficient than PoW. It relies on actors called “validators” who must lock a minimum of 32 ETH as collateral to the network that can be penalized in the event of misbehavior or malicious activity.

Ethereum’s currency, ether, has an unlimited supply. New ETH is created with each block, and existing ETH in circulation is burned with each transaction. Thus, the supply of ether fluctuates over time. Bitcoin’s supply, on the other hand, is fixed at 21 million coins. Once it’s all mined, no more will be created.

What are some of Ethereum’s use cases?

Ethereum can be used in many ways. On Ethereum, users can interact with stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens, and the creator economy.

Stablecoins

Any asset, such as equities, bonds, and real estate, can be represented on Ethereum through tokenization. Today, the largest category of tokenized assets are stablecoins, which are tokens that are pegged to the value of another asset such as the US dollar. Stablecoins are a technology through which users can transact quickly, globally, and more cheaply than the traditional payment system. Compared to other blockchains, Ethereum supports the highest amount of stablecoin activity by daily transfer volume.

Decentralized Finance

Stablecoins are widely used in Decentralized Finance, a system of apps and protocols offering financial services without a central financial intermediary. DeFi financial services replicate traditional financial functions — such as borrowing, lending, and trading — often without the participation of banks, brokers, or exchanges. Ethereum supports a flourishing Decentralized Finance ecosystem.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

NFTs are a special type of digital asset that represents ownership or proof of authenticity of a unique item or piece of content. These crypto assets can be transferred but not replicated. NFTs can represent digital art, real-world collectibles, virtual real estate, video game assets, other types of media, and more.

Creator economy

Ethereum lets creators directly connect with and monetize from their audience by enabling them to design their own decentralized applications and tokens. It hands them the tools to expand their reach while maintaining control of their creative output. The new business models that Ethereum allows (e.g., tokenization and crowdfunding) help shift the balance of power away from corporations and towards creators.

Non-financial uses

While Ethereum is well-known for its financial applications, it also has a wide range of non-financial use cases. These range from digital identity to supply chain management Tokenized supply chains can improve the traceability and authenticity of goods and services.

What makes Ethereum valuable?

Ethereum derives its value from the strength of its public blockchain network, dynamically adjusting supply schedule, and general-purpose functionality.

Strength of public blockchain network



Thousands of nodes (participant computers) run Ethereum software and validate transactions on the network. Therefore, the network is resistant to centralized points of failure as well as hacking or tampering by a single entity. The more nodes that run Ethereum software around the world, the more decentralized and resilient Ethereum can be as a public blockchain.

Dynamically adjusting supply schedule

Ether supply depends on the amount of newly issued and burned ether. Issuance is based on staking demand — interest and participation in staking ether to help secure the network and earn rewards. A higher staking demand increases ether supply while a lower demand decreases it. Burned ether refers to ether permanently removed from circulation. A portion of the transaction fees that users pay is burned rather than awarded to miners or validators. More network activity leads to more burned ether.

General-purpose technology



Ethereum’s smart contract functionality has many financial and non-financial uses. When a user interacts with a smart contract, their actions are automatically validated and recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is the most popular smart contract platform among software developers and programmers and offers many opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Common Ethereum terms

Block:

A digital container that holds a list of transactions and other important data, such as timestamps and references to the previous block.

Blockchain:

A decentralized digital ledger that records all transactions in a secure and transparent manner. It consists of a chain of blocks, each containing a list of transactions, and is maintained by a network of computers (nodes) to ensure data integrity and security. Ethereum is a blockchain.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi):

A system of apps and protocols offering financial services without a central financial intermediary. DeFi financial services replicate traditional financial functions — such as borrowing, lending, and trading — through smart contracts.

Ether:

The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, used to pay for transaction fees. It’s the fuel that powers the Ethereum platform, enabling users to execute smart contracts and interact with decentralized applications.

Fungible token:

A type of digital asset where each unit is identical and interchangeable, like traditional currencies. Ether is a fungible token in Ethereum.

Node:

A computer that participates in the Ethereum network by maintaining a copy of the blockchain and validating transactions. Nodes help ensure the security and integrity of the network.

Non-fungible token (NFT):

A unique digital asset that shows ownership or proof of authenticity of a specific item, such as digital art, collectibles, or real estate. Unlike fungible tokens, each NFT is distinct and cannot be exchanged on a one-to-one basis with another NFT.

Proof-of-stake:

A consensus mechanism where validators are chosen to create new blocks and confirm transactions based on how much ether they have “staked” as collateral.

Smart contract:

A self-executing program with the agreement terms written directly into code and automatically enforced and executed when the conditions are met. These contracts run on the Ethereum blockchain, providing transparency and security and eliminating the need for intermediaries in some cases.

Stablecoin:

A type of cryptocurrency that’s pegged to another asset like the US dollar or gold to maintain a stable value.

Staking:

Locking up a certain amount of ether to participate in the network’s Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Participants, known as validators, earn additional ether in return for staking their own.