Above the Noise: Investor angst and market endurance

Markets and Economy Narratives and facts support non-US stock markets
Markets are influenced by short‑term narratives and longer-term fundamentals. Emerging markets, Japan, and Europe have experienced improvements in both.
We aren’t changing our positive view on stocks, but we’ll be watching developments closely as events unfold.
Markets have generally proven resilient and delivered positive returns in the 12 months after major military events.1
The software correction feels like a reset in positioning, sentiment, and valuation, not a collapse in the underlying AI thesis.
Before the recent escalation between the US and Iran, I planned to open this month’s Above the Noise on a more personal note. My oldest daughter turns 18 later this month. From the moment my daughters were born (her younger sister is 15), I was warned repeatedly about the teenage years. There’s simply a lot going on at that age, emotionally, socially, and mentally, much of it beyond their control.
That perspective often shapes how I think about markets. There’s always a lot going on. Every cycle brings its own set of worries, shocks, and narratives that test our nerves and demand our attention. The developing conflict between the US and Iran is simply the latest in a long list of events that have unsettled investors over time.
With the situation still in its early stages, I want to make three key points.
First, history is instructive. Markets have generally proven resilient following geopolitical shocks. Often, stock markets have delivered positive returns in the 12 months after major military events. We examined 11 points in history where we experienced a peak in the Geopolitical Risk Index — from the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis to the 2023 Israel/Hamas conflict — and the return of the S&P 500 Index 12 months after that peak. In most cases, the stock market rose in the year following peak geopolitical risk, with an average rise of 15.3% across all 11 conflicts.1
Second, as a market strategist, I always view events like these through a consistent lens. Does this materially change the trajectory of global growth or central bank policy? In most cases, the answer is no. For that to change now, we’d likely need to see a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply flows, and a sustained surge in oil prices.2 Prolonged and sustained are the operative words. While that risk exists, it’s not our base case.
Third, the global economy today is less dependent on oil than in past decades, and oil supply growth was already expected to outpace demand this year.3
As a result, we aren’t changing our positive view on stocks, but we’ll be watching developments closely as events unfold.
I’ve received enough questions on AI this month that I phoned two friends to talk about it!
Is the AI bubble bursting? I posed the question to Justin Livengood, a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Midcap Growth strategy. His response:
“No, and I don’t believe there’s an AI bubble to burst. Parts of the market got ahead of themselves and are now correcting. That’s an important distinction. What we’re seeing right now feels much more like a reset in positioning, sentiment, and valuation rather than a collapse in the underlying AI thesis.
There were some excesses built up in areas like software. Many of those companies are still grappling with uncertainty about business models, pricing power, and how AI ultimately reshapes demand, and there aren’t yet clear catalysts to reverse that narrative. In short, the market has become more discriminating.
The drivers of demand appear to still be real, however. Capital spending is still happening, and the biggest players funding this cycle have extremely strong balance sheets.4 If this were a true bubble bursting, then you’d expect to see capital spending freeze and earnings visibility collapse across the ecosystem. We’ve been seeing the opposite in semiconductors, infrastructure, and power-related areas.”
Why have stocks of select asset managers focused on direct lending and private credit declined sharply this year? I posed the question to Ronald Kantowitz, Head of Private Debt for Invesco's global private credit group. His response:
“Software has long represented one of the largest exposures within direct lending, often comprising 25% or more of industry commitments.5 The sector has historically benefitted from recurring revenue, healthy margins, and strong free cash flow.6 Recently, sustained capital deployment pressure has driven valuations and leverage higher, as well as diluted the effectiveness of lender documentation.7 As recent volatility across software credits has demonstrated, disciplined underwriting and conservative structures matter.
“The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P is almost at 7,000, and the Nasdaq is smashing records.”
—Pam Bondi, US Attorney General
This one lets me get to one of my favorite points. Yes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average did briefly hit 50,000. And 1.5 years ago, it hit 40,000 under President Biden. And 3.5 years before that, it hit 30,000 during President Trump’s first term in office. And four years before that, it hit 20,000 during President Obama’s term.8
This shouldn’t be a surprise. Stock market averages are reflective of the growing economy in the US and the world. If we believe that the world will continue to get better, then we expect markets to trend upward over long periods and to hit many new highs, regardless of who’s president.
What’s an assumption that many people think is correct, and what’s the actual story?
Think: The size of the US debt is unsustainable, and investors are increasingly losing their appetite to invest in US Treasuries.
Rethink: The US Treasury sold $25 billion of 30-year bonds at the February 12 auction, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66, meaning that there was 2.66x more money wanting to buy the bonds than bonds available.9
My 2026 travel has already taken me to Orlando, Phoenix, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, Orange County, and Palm Beach. It sounds like a Huey Lewis and the News song! Perhaps I shouldn’t have told my wife during COVID-19 that virtual meetings will henceforth replace travel. The Who’s final tour was never really the final tour. I’m not complaining. I’m thrilled that clients still want to meet in person. Perhaps AI isn’t replacing human connection just yet!
Markets are influenced by short‑term narratives and longer-term fundamentals. Emerging markets, Japan, and Europe have experienced improvements in both.
Following the US-Israel strikes on Iran, we offer four possible scenarios for what we could face in the coming weeks and explore the possible reaction of various asset classes.
Global unrest can tempt investors to change investment plans, but long-term market growth has continued throughout history despite wars.
Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.
Important information
NA5248648
Image: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there's no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant research and development (R&D) spending doesn’t ensure product or service success.
The bid-to-cover ratio is the dollar amount of bids received in a Treasury security auction versus the amount sold and is an indicator of the demand for Treasury securities.
Breakeven inflation is the difference in yield between a nominal Treasury security and a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security of the same maturity.
Cash flow is the net amount of cash and cash equivalents generated by a business.
Cliffwater Direct Lending Index (CDLI) seeks to measure the unlevered, gross of fee performance of US middle market corporate loans, represented by the asset-weighted performance of the underlying assets of Business Development Companies (BDCs), including both exchange-traded and unlisted BDCs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index of the 30 largest, most widely held stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Free cash flow (FCF) is a measure of financial performance calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.
Fixed income investments are subject to the credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) was developed by and is the exclusive property and a service mark of MSCI Inc. and Standard & Poor’s.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified period of time.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Investments in private credit and private debt — including leveraged loans, middle market loans, mezzanine debt, and second liens — are speculative and involve significant risks. These securities are generally illiquid, lack a secondary market, and may need to be held to maturity, which can result in liquidity constraints and difficulty exiting positions. Borrowers often have high leverage, increasing default risk, particularly in adverse economic or interest rate environments. Competitive pressures and excess capital may lead to weaker underwriting standards, raising credit risk and reducing potential recoveries. Private market investments also carry risks related to limited transparency, higher fees and expenses, longer investment horizons, and regulatory considerations. Additionally, these securities may be sold or redeemed at values different from the original investment amount and are considered to have speculative characteristics similar to high-yield securities. Issuers are more vulnerable to changes in economic conditions than higher-grade issuers, and investors may face liquidity strain from capital calls during periods of market stress. These factors can materially impact investment performance and principal value.
Leverage measures a company’s total debt relative to the company’s book value.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 developed markets (DM) and 24 emerging markets (EM) countries. With 2,515 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
The S&P 500 Software Industry GICS Level 3 Index tracks large-cap US companies primarily engaged in software development, including Application Software and Systems Software sub-industries.
A spot price is the current market price at which an asset is bought or sold for immediate payment and delivery.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are US Treasury securities that are indexed to inflation.
The US Dollar Index measures the value of the US dollar relative to the majority of its most significant trading partners.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of March 2, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.