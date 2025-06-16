Military conflicts mostly haven’t affected long-term stock growth

What long-term investors should focus on

While military conflicts understandably generate concerns about potential market impact, I believe long-term investors should focus on three questions:

1. What’s the economy’s outlook?

Ultimately, I believe investors should stay focused on the businesses that will harness innovations such as artificial intelligence and robotics, develop treatments for debilitating diseases, evolve the nation’s energy sources, and invent new technologies and industries that aren’t even on the radar. History suggests that innovations — and investment opportunities — will continue regardless of geopolitical difficulties.

2. What will the Federal Reserve do with monetary policy?

For all the focus on geopolitics, monetary policy probably matters more. The old adage holds true: Don’t fight the Fed. Historically, the economy has been hurt or helped by monetary policy conditions. It’s important that the Fed recently cut interest rates by 50 basis points and seems poised to cut again before the end of the year.

3. Does this military conflict change the answer to either of these questions?

Typically, the answer is no, so long as the conflict remains contained or regional. And that can run counter to what some investors might expect. Consider a couple of examples. The MSCI Poland Index has been one of the world’s best-performing indexes since Russia invaded Ukraine, climbing 69.2% (17.3% per year) from the February 24, 2022 invasion through June 12, 2025.1 The MSCI Israel Index is up 69.0% (36.6% per year) since the October 23, 2023 Hamas attack. These aren’t outcomes many investors might have expected in the earlier days of those conflicts.

Stick to long-term investing plans

While unnerving, geopolitical conflicts shouldn’t change investors’ long-term investment plans, in my view. History has shown that other factors — economic growth, business innovation, and monetary policy — drive the path of the markets.