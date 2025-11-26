image
Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights

Brian Levitt

Profile

Brian Levitt is Chief Global Market Strategist at Invesco. In this role, he leads a team of market strategists, investment strategists, and research professionals who provide timely and compelling insights and ideas for clients across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. Brian co-hosts Invesco’s “Greater Possibilities” podcast. He joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019.

Visit Brian on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter)

Media
  • Appears on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg TV, and Yahoo! Finance
  • Quoted in CNBC.com, Business Insider, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other financial news publications

Previous experience
  • OppenheimerFunds – Senior Investment Strategist
  • Morgan Stanley – Product Manager

Education
  • MBA in finance and international business, Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business
  • BA in economics, University of Michigan

Insights from Brian

  • Markets and Economy
    K-pop%20fan%20raise%20bomb%20light%20stick%20lamp%20at%20a%20K-pop%20concert.
    Markets and Economy

    Above the Noise: The K-pop economy

    By Brian Levitt

    Get insight on the recent sell-off in the artificial intelligence trade, the potential for a Santa Claus rally, and the K-shaped economy.

    November 26, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    People%20having%20thanksgiving%20dinner
    Markets and Economy

    10 things investors can be thankful for this year

    By Brian Levitt, Benjamin Jones

    It’s the time of year to reflect on what we’re thankful for. Resilient growth and strong corporate earnings are among the many positive investing stories.

    November 25, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Point%20of%20view%20from%20below%20of%20a%20futuristic%20and%20curved%20building.
    Markets and Economy

    Market pullback: Healthy reset, not bursting stock bubble

    By Brian Levitt, Benjamin Jones

    The downturn was concentrated in mega-cap growth stocks, even though many had strong earnings. We see it as skepticism about lofty valuations.

    November 17, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    Close-up%20of%20servers%20in%20a%20server%20room%20with%20blue%20light
    Markets and Economy

    Tech selloff amplifies the case for diversification

    By Brian Levitt, Benjamin Jones

    Today’s artificial intelligence trade isn’t a bubble yet, in our view, but the best potential opportunities in stocks may be outside of mega-caps.

    November 10, 2025
  • Markets and Economy
    A%20stack%20of%20shipping%20containers
    Markets and Economy

    US-China deal provides clarity, a December Fed cut looks uncertain

    By Brian Levitt, Benjamin Jones

    A US-China trade truce provides temporary relief for global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve asserts its independence.

    November 3, 2025