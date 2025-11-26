Brian Levitt is Chief Global Market Strategist at Invesco. In this role, he leads a team of market strategists, investment strategists, and research professionals who provide timely and compelling insights and ideas for clients across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. Brian co-hosts Invesco’s “Greater Possibilities” podcast. He joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019.

