Working with you to help achieve shared client goals.

$1.8T in assets globally¹

Our teams manage assets globally across public and private markets.

$580B in institutional assets

Managed on behalf of clients worldwide.

50yrs serving institutions

Deep expertise across pensions, endowments, insurers, and nonprofits.

Your strategic partner for an evolving landscape

We understand that each consultant and their needs are as unique as the clients they serve. Our dedicated team collaborates with local and global consultants to understand specific challenges and objectives, providing personalized support and resources to help navigate the complexities of the investment landscape.

  • Consultant-focused: We leverage an open and responsive approach to help meet shared client objectives by offering the right solutions across nearly every asset class, strategy, and vehicle.
  • Managing with trust: We manage $1.8 trillion in assets, giving clients confidence in working with a partner with size, scale, and stability that takes the utmost pride in their duty of care.
  • Global resources: We deliver the combined expertise of our dedicated team with an on-the-ground presence across 26 markets.

Capabilities

We offer a comprehensive range of diversified investment capabilities that span traditional and alternative asset classes. This enables us to deliver effective solutions that align with client objectives, empowering you to meet their needs with confidence and precision.

Real Estate

Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhance deal flow and a premier experience for our clients.

Private Credit

We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Fixed Income

Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.

Equities

Delivering strong active capabilities across an opportunity set that spans regions and styles.

Investment Solutions

Access custom multi-asset solutions across global equities, balanced allocations, alternatives, and ETF/indexing strategies.

Access our featured insights

    Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report | July 2025

    By Invesco Fixed Income

    Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.

    July 16, 2025
    Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses

    By Scott Baskind , Kevin Egan, Michael Craig, Paul Triggiani

    The experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending, and distressed credit teams to share their views for the second quarter of 2025

    June 17, 2025
    What will happen to commercial real estate values in 2025?

    By Mike Sobolik

    An important leading indicator for commercial real estate is suggesting a high probability for property value growth in 2025, even amid tariff policy volatility.

    June 12, 2025
    2025 midyear policy outlook

    By Andy Blocker

    We highlight policy issues to watch in the second half in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific, including trade and tariffs.

    June 11, 2025
    Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

    By Invesco Solutions

    Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.

    May 29, 2025

  • 1

    As of Dec. 31, 2024
We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

