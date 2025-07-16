Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report | July 2025
Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.
Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses
The experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending, and distressed credit teams to share their views for the second quarter of 2025
What will happen to commercial real estate values in 2025?
An important leading indicator for commercial real estate is suggesting a high probability for property value growth in 2025, even amid tariff policy volatility.
2025 midyear policy outlook
We highlight policy issues to watch in the second half in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific, including trade and tariffs.
Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
