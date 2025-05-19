Spring 2025 Defined Contribution Participant Pulse Survey

In our latest DC participant survey, we explored how they think about plan investments, their savings behavior, language preferences, personalized plan features, and what they want from their employers.1

Results included a growing preference for personalized, goal-based investments based on risk tolerance or retirement year. In fact, many participants (76%) would consider paying more for retirement plan features tied to their personal goals. Participants were also interested in employer match contributions allocated to Roth (84%). If a match option were available into an emergency savings account, 75% would consider contributing more.