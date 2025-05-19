Spring 2025 Defined Contribution Participant Pulse Survey

Defined contribution Mind the gap
Increased cost of living (67%) and the need to grow emergency savings (32%) were the biggest barriers to contributing more.
Most participants were interested in using artificial intelligence (AI) to help select for investment options and contribution rates.
Most participants (56%) identify as “moderate” investors and 42% preferred a “do-it-with-me” approach to managing investments.
In our latest DC participant survey, we explored how they think about plan investments, their savings behavior, language preferences, personalized plan features, and what they want from their employers.1
Results included a growing preference for personalized, goal-based investments based on risk tolerance or retirement year. In fact, many participants (76%) would consider paying more for retirement plan features tied to their personal goals. Participants were also interested in employer match contributions allocated to Roth (84%). If a match option were available into an emergency savings account, 75% would consider contributing more.
I would want artificial intelligence to work alongside me.
I would want customized portfolios tailored to my risk tolerance and financial goals.
Invesco partnered with Ipsos to conduct an online survey of 508 DC plan participants across the US. Respondents worked for large organizations with 1,000+ employees, were actively contributing to a DC plan, and 26 to 63 years old.
Mid-cap equities offer a compelling yet often overlooked opportunity for defined contribution (DC) plans.
We explored how participants think and feel about various aspects of their DC plans, including what keeps them up at night, drivers of investing and savings behavior, language preferences, and retirement income.
In our research, we found three-quarters of plan participants wanted their plan sponsors to start the retirement income conversation earlier.
Our latest defined contribution research reflects upon the evolving retirement industry today as it faces inflation worries, risk aversion for older generations, and options for flexible retirement income solutions. We connected with 508 DC participants to better understand their preferences for creating retirement income and what features, resources, and approaches to communications resonated across the generations.
