Spring 2025 Defined Contribution Participant Pulse Survey

May 19, 2025
Invesco
Close up of hand touching smartwatch with health app on the screen, gadget for fitness active lifestyle.
Key takeaways
Barriers to saving
Increased cost of living (67%) and the need to grow emergency savings (32%) were the biggest barriers to contributing more.

Openness to AI
Most participants were interested in using artificial intelligence (AI) to help select for investment options and contribution rates.

Moderate outlook
Most participants (56%) identify as “moderate” investors and 42% preferred a “do-it-with-me” approach to managing investments.

In our latest DC participant survey, we explored how they think about plan investments, their savings behavior, language preferences, personalized plan features, and what they want from their employers.1

Results included a growing preference for personalized, goal-based investments based on risk tolerance or retirement year. In fact, many participants (76%) would consider paying more for retirement plan features tied to their personal goals. Participants were also interested in employer match contributions allocated to Roth (84%). If a match option were available into an emergency savings account, 75% would consider contributing more.

I would want artificial intelligence to work alongside me.

~Male millennial

I would want customized portfolios tailored to my risk tolerance and financial goals.

~Female Gen X

About the survey

Invesco partnered with Ipsos to conduct an online survey of 508 DC plan participants across the US. Respondents worked for large organizations with 1,000+ employees, were actively contributing to a DC plan, and 26 to 63 years old.

  • 1

    Invesco partnered with Ipsos to conduct an online survey of 508 defined contribution plan participants (January 2025). Survey respondents had following characteristics: Age 25-63 years old; Personal income $30,000+; Employed full-time for an organization for 1+ years; Employer has 1,000+ employees; Actively contributing to a defined contribution plan. Generation Z, ages 13 to 28 (born to 1997 to 2012); Millennial, ages 29 to 44 (born 1981 to 1996); Generation X, ages 45 to 60 (born 1965 to 1980); and baby boomer, ages 61 to 79 (born 1946 to 1964).

Our latest defined contribution research reflects upon the evolving retirement industry today as it faces inflation worries, risk aversion for older generations, and options for flexible retirement income solutions. We connected with 508 DC participants to better understand their preferences for creating retirement income and what features, resources, and approaches to communications resonated across the generations.

