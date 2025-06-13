ETF misconceptions explained: What you may be getting wrong

An innovative way to hedge exposure to the Nasdaq-100
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to grow in popularity. An estimated 16.9 million, or about 13% of US households, owned ETFs in 2024, according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI).1 But not all investors may completely understand ETFs. Here’s the truth about some common ETF misconceptions.
That's just like a mutual fund. There are a wide range of ETF along the risk spectrum from conservative bond to more aggressive sector specific. An investor can choose the appropriate ETF that aligns with their risk tolerance.
Some investors think that ETFs with low trading volumes or smaller assets under management (AUM) may be difficult to trade. While secondary market trading volume can enhance accessibility, the core liquidity of any ETF is tied to the stocks, bonds, or other instruments it owns.
When ETFs were first introduced, they were mostly passive, meaning they followed the market by tracking indexes like the S&P 500. Now there are also many actively managed ETFs, which give portfolio managers the flexibility to handpick investments and adjust holdings, aiming to respond to market conditions. Active ETFs offer the potential for reduced drawdowns (the decline in an investment’s value from its peak to trough) and enhanced performance — while still maintaining the core benefits of an ETF like liquidity, transparency, and tax efficiency.
While ETFs are known for their low expense ratios, investors should consider additional factors such as transaction fees and bid-ask spreads — if the ETF is trading at a premium or discount.
Yes, ETFs can be bought and sold throughout the day and be used for short-term trading. But they can also be used for long-term growth, consistent income, diversification, inflation hedging, and to manage market volatility. ETFs can also help manage investment taxes too. Capital gains distributions have been less frequent and smaller for US equity ETFs.2 In some instances, capital gains may be distributed, but they've been few and far between because of the ETF creation and redemption process.
