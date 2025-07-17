clients we serve

Defined benefit plans

Helping you put analytics into practice and empowering investment decision-making with institutional-caliber expertise.

Asset management for defined benefit plans

50yrs serving pensions

$630.7B In institutional assets

$2T In assets globally*

*Includes all Invesco Ltd. assets under advisement, distributed and overseen as of June 30, 2025. Total firm AUM is $2.001 trillion.

Your consultative partner for a complex world

Whether your plan has an active defined benefit (DB) offering or is in a state of transition, our scalable approach provides a clearer line of sight into your portfolio.

Better understand portfolio risks and trade-offs

Invesco Vision identifies potential solutions best aligned with your plan’s specific preferences and objectives. Evaluate how each allocation may respond to various shocks so you can stress-test your portfolio before the market does.

Capabilities designed around your needs

DB plans face multiple challenges, from market volatility, risk and disruption, to aging demographics. We help you address these forces and optimize your plan outcomes through our broad suite of capabilities.

Real estate

Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and a premier experience for our clients.

Fixed income

Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.

Private credit

We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Custom portfolio analysis

We combine an outcomes-based focus with tailored investment solutions to deliver custom portfolios and analysis.

ETF for Institutions

Explore the breadth of our ETF capabilities and our expansive platform with experts dedicated to supporting your investment goals.

Access our featured insights

  • Private credit
    Private credit

    Direct Lending’s Evolution: Adapting Through a Shifting Environment

    By Ron Kantowitz

    Through regulatory changes, the direct lending landscape has shifted from a bank-dominated market to one led by private credit managers.

    July 17, 2025
  • Fixed Income
    Fixed Income

    Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report | July 2025

    By Invesco Fixed Income

    Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.

    July 16, 2025
  • Asset allocation
    Asset allocation

    Tactical Asset Allocation

    By Alessio de Longis

    Markets stayed resilient, but we’re not seeing a sustained improvement in growth expectations. In July, we're still favoring bonds and quality US stocks.

    July 9, 2025
  • Alternatives
    Alternatives

    Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses

    By Scott Baskind , Kevin Egan, Michael Craig, Paul Triggiani

    The experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending, and distressed credit teams to share their views for the second quarter of 2025

    June 17, 2025
  • Alternatives
    Alternatives

    Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

    By Invesco Solutions

    Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.

    May 29, 2025
We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

