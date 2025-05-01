Capabilities

Fixed income

Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.

bird eye view of highways

$491B in client assets

Our global fixed income platform manages $491 billion in client assets.1

182 fixed income professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of 182 fixed income investment professionals.1

18 yrs of average experience

Our investment professionals have an average 18 years of industry experience.1

Why institutional investors partner with us

We seek to deliver a superior client experience for institutional investors through our culture of connectivity and collaboration. 

  • Customized portfolios: Through ongoing dialogue, we partner with clients to develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs, including ESG priorities.
  • Active capabilities: The continuous sharing of actionable investment ideas through a disciplined, transparent investment process leads to differentiated, high conviction portfolios.
  • Broad opportunities: Spanning asset classes, geographies, and capital structure, our fixed income capabilities are powered by proprietary research from a deep team of sector-focused credit analysts and macro analysts. 

Core fixed income

Targets income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.

Learn more

Transcript

Core plus bond

Targets income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.

Learn more

Transcript

Stable value

A conservative income investment focused on principal preservation and daily liquidity. 

Learn more

Transcript

Emerging markets local bond

A total return strategy that invests primarily in locally denominated, emerging market sovereign debt securities.

Learn more

Transcript

Structured investments

Seeks to add value by identifying value and managing risk across the product and risk spectrum.

Learn more

Transcript

US corporate credit

Seeks to add value by identifying value and managing risk across the product and risk spectrum.

Learn more

Transcript

Latest insights

  • Fixed Income
    City%20skyline%20view%20
    Fixed Income

    Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report

    By Invesco Fixed Income

    Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.

    May 1, 2025
  • Research
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20busy%20highway%20interchange%20at%20night.
    Research

    Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income

    The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.

    April 25, 2025
  • ETF
    Jason%20Bloom,%20Head%20of%20Fixed%20Income%20and%20Alternatives%20Product%20Strategy
    ETF

    Investing with the fear factor

    By Jason Bloom

    Tariff, trade war, and market volatility headlines can make investors fearful. It's unsettling, but fear can also create opportunities.

    April 15, 2025
  • Fixed Income
    A%20person%20talking%20in%20a%20podcast%20show.
    Fixed Income

    The active management advantage

    By Matthew Brill , Craig Altholz

    Learn how the Invesco Fixed Income team leverages active strategies to navigate risks, capitalize on credit opportunities, and deliver better outcomes.

    February 5, 2025
  • Fixed Income
    A%20person%20talking%20in%20a%20podcast%20show.
    Fixed Income

    The outlook for interest rates

    By Matthew Brill , Craig Altholz

    Explore insights on front-end rate cuts, long-term yield trends, and how volatility may settle in 2025.

    February 5, 2025

  • 1

    As of December 31, 2024.
success failure

Start a conversation

We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

Start a conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

NA4421248