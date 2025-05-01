Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report
Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.
Our global fixed income platform manages $491 billion in client assets.1
We have a deep and experienced team of 182 fixed income investment professionals.1
Our investment professionals have an average 18 years of industry experience.1
We seek to deliver a superior client experience for institutional investors through our culture of connectivity and collaboration.
Targets income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.
Targets income and total return opportunities through multi-sector allocations.
A conservative income investment focused on principal preservation and daily liquidity.
A total return strategy that invests primarily in locally denominated, emerging market sovereign debt securities.
Seeks to add value by identifying value and managing risk across the product and risk spectrum.
Seeks to add value by identifying value and managing risk across the product and risk spectrum.
Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report
Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.
Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income
The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.
Investing with the fear factor
Tariff, trade war, and market volatility headlines can make investors fearful. It's unsettling, but fear can also create opportunities.
The active management advantage
Learn how the Invesco Fixed Income team leverages active strategies to navigate risks, capitalize on credit opportunities, and deliver better outcomes.
The outlook for interest rates
Explore insights on front-end rate cuts, long-term yield trends, and how volatility may settle in 2025.
We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.
NA4421248
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.