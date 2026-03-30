Alternatives Invesco Balanced-Risk Commodity

An actively managed strategy that targets return sources that are unique to the asset class through broad and liquid direct commodity exposure
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Why this strategy

Passive commodity exposures typically minimize or ignore sources of return unique to commodities, resulting in sub-optimally managed portfolios. Through multiple structural and tactical sources of commodity returns, the strategy provides the ability to outperform passive benchmarks in both up and down markets.

Inflation protection

Commodities may help mitigate the detrimental effects of an unexpected rise in inflation.

Portfolio diversification

Offers diversification benefits to a portfolio of financial assets.

Active, benchmark-agnostic allocation

Seeks higher expected return per unit of risk and reduced drawdowns compared to passively managed funds.

How we do it

This strategy pursues strategic returns through term structure weighting and equal risk contribution, while tactical shifts (directional and relative) and optimal contract selection help match the overall portfolio to the prevailing environment. The entire portfolio is implemented through a systematic, rules-based process that is measurable and repeatable.

More from this asset class

Our team builds on over 25 years of experience to deliver a wide spectrum of alternative capabilities, including loans, real estate, private capital, and private credit. Learn more about the options we offer to build your alternatives portfolio.

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