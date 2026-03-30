Why this strategy
Passive commodity exposures typically minimize or ignore sources of return unique to commodities, resulting in sub-optimally managed portfolios. Through multiple structural and tactical sources of commodity returns, the strategy provides the ability to outperform passive benchmarks in both up and down markets.
Inflation protection
Portfolio diversification
Active, benchmark-agnostic allocation
How we do it
This strategy pursues strategic returns through term structure weighting and equal risk contribution, while tactical shifts (directional and relative) and optimal contract selection help match the overall portfolio to the prevailing environment. The entire portfolio is implemented through a systematic, rules-based process that is measurable and repeatable.
More from this asset class
Our team builds on over 25 years of experience to deliver a wide spectrum of alternative capabilities, including loans, real estate, private capital, and private credit. Learn more about the options we offer to build your alternatives portfolio.