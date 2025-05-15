Private Credit

Invesco Private Credit

Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, cycle-tested fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Contact us
Man participating in a meeting

$47B+

As of December 31, 2024 Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc platform assets 

30+

years of platform experience

125+

dedicated professionals across the US and Europe

Why partner with Invesco?

Enhanced deal access

Our investment professionals leverage the disciplined fundamental credit process we have honed over decades of experience in private credit to provide an edge in due diligence that is hard to replicate.

Solutions-oriented partners

Our credit process has been continuously tested and refined, but it has always centered on deep due diligence, cycle-tested underwriting, and risk mitigation to help preserve capital while targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns. This process is employed across all private credit investment strategies managed by the team.

*As of December 31, 2024 Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc platform assets. 

Private Credit Team

Our global Private Credit team is organizationally and economically aligned — including reporting to a single CIO. This structure incentivizes collaboration and improves our ability to source, underwrite, and execute attractive opportunities.

View full Private Credit team

Strategies

Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, cycle-tested fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Invesco Direct Lending

Direct Lending

Our team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market. We are a trusted partner to deal sponsors seeking capital and investors seeking risk-adjusted returns.

Learn more

Transcript

invesco-private-credit

Broadly Syndicated Loans

Our investment philosophy combines detailed asset risk assessments tied to broader economic trend analysis.

Learn more

Transcript

invesco-private-credit

Distressed Credit and Special Situations

Our integrated global credit platform provides a competitive edge in sourcing, diligence, and execution.

Learn more

Transcript

Multi-Strategy Private Credit

Multi-Strategy Private Credit

This approach has the ability to leverage the Invesco Private Credit platform and allocate across private asset classes based on market environment or investor risk/return objectives.

Transcript

FAQ

Private credit is an asset class that can generally be defined as non-bank lending — privately negotiated loans and debt financing from non-bank lenders. The private credit market typically serves borrowers too small to access public debt markets or have unique circumstances requiring a private lender. Invesco includes broadly syndicated loans within private credit because of the firm’s private-side orientation and consistent due diligence approach across private credit sectors.

In general, private credit and private debt are terms that are used interchangeably to refer to private lending — loans that are provided to companies by private investors and private markets rather than by banks or public debt markets.

Default risk is the leading risk of private credit and emphasizes the need for in-depth, thorough due diligence and credit expertise. The risk that a borrower will be unable to pay back a loan (i.e., default) may be elevated because private credit typically involves non-investment-grade borrowers. Liquidity risk is another key risk of private credit because private credit securities generally are illiquid relative to publicly traded securities. 

Global private credit assets total over $1 trillion* as of Dec. 31, 2021,  according to various estimates. Private credit assets have been growing rapidly alongside the steady growth of the private equity industry and as investors seek diversified sources of yield and income.

 

*Source: Preqin database, as of Dec. 31, 2021 (most recent data available).

Related insights

  • Private credit
    American%20flag%20hanging%20in%20between%20high-rise%20office%20buildings
    Private credit

    Preparing for the next chapter in private credit

    By Scott Baskind , Alan Weinfeld

    With the economic and political landscape, there are more challenges and significant opportunities for private credit investors.

    May 15, 2025
  • Research
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20busy%20highway%20interchange%20at%20night.
    Research

    Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income

    The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.

    April 25, 2025
  • Private credit
    Why%20CLO%20equity%20now
    Private credit

    Why CLO equity now

    By Invesco

    Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity can be a compelling diversifier and has the potential for attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

    April 22, 2025
  • ETF
    Jason%20Bloom,%20Head%20of%20Fixed%20Income%20and%20Alternatives%20Product%20Strategy
    ETF

    Investing with the fear factor

    By Jason Bloom

    Tariff, trade war, and market volatility headlines can make investors fearful. It's unsettling, but fear can also create opportunities.

    April 15, 2025
  • Private credit
    Unlocking%20the%20Power%20of%20CLOs
    Private credit

    Unlocking the Power of CLOs

    By Invesco

    How Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) offer portfolio diversification and an attractive potential return profile in today’s evolving financial landscape.

    March 20, 2025
success failure

Learn more about Invesco Private Credit

Please reach out to learn more about our capabilities in Direct Lending, Distressed Credit and Special Situations, and Broadly Syndicated Loans.

Learn more about Invesco Private Credit

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

Important information

NA4514590

While portfolio managers may consider Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects, there is no guarantee that the evaluation of ESG considerations will be additive to a strategy’s performance. 

Whilst the manager considers ESG+R aspects they are not bound by any specific ESG+R criteria and have the flexibility to invest across the ESG+R spectrum from best to worst in class.