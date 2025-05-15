$25B+
in loans outstanding to private equity firms across platform1
200+
private equity firms we currently lend to across platform
25+
years of team experience together in middle-market
Why partner with Invesco?
Our Direct Lending team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market. We are a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital and investors targeting compelling sources of risk-adjusted return.
Transactions
Our veteran Direct Lending team has been a reliable partner to leading private equity sponsors, providing debt financing for core middle-market companies across a broad range of industries. We focus on leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, refinancings, recapitalizations, and platform builds.
Target investment criteria
- Company size: Middle market companies with EBITDA of $10 million - $75 million
- Investment size: Target holds of $20 million - $100 million
- Target assets: Revolver, First Lien, Delayed Draw Term Loan, Unitranche, Second Lien
- Geographic focus: US, Canada, with capability to invest in Europe
Recent transactions
These are representative transactions executed by the Invesco Direct Lending team through April 2025.
Western Smokehouse Partners
Sponsor: Monogram Capital Partners
Facility type: Revolver, First Lien Term Loan & Delayed Draw Term Loan
Source Logistics
Sponsor: Palladium Equity Partners
Facility type: Revolver, First Lien Term Loan & Delayed Draw Term Loan
Capitol Imaging Services
Sponsor: Clearview Capital
Facility type: Revolver, First Lien Term Loan & Delayed Draw Term Loan
