Private Credit

Invesco Private Credit is one of the leading financiers of global private equity, with $25+ billion of capital outstanding to 200+ sponsors. For decades, our veteran Direct Lending team has served as a reliable, long-term partner to premier private equity sponsors seeking middle-market debt solutions.

$25B+

in loans outstanding to private equity firms across platform1

200+

private equity firms we currently lend to across platform

25+

years of team experience together in middle-market

Why partner with Invesco?

Our Direct Lending team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market. We are a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital and investors targeting compelling sources of risk-adjusted return.

  • Experience
    Seasoned team with 25+ years of experience together providing over $10 billion in loans to middle market companies across multiple cycles.
  • Partnership approach
    History of building multi-decade partnerships with private equity firms and investors.
  • Integrated platform
    Fully integrated, private-side senior loan platform with the ability to support portfolio.
  • Efficient diligence process
    One of the largest sector-based senior loans research teams with 20+ credit analysts and a proprietary credit library of 2000+ company issuers resulting in informed and efficient diligence.
  • Institutional support
    Extensive resources and infrastructure of a large, diversified global asset manager with $1.8 trillion of client capital and one of the largest senior loan managers with over $47 billion of AUM.1

Direct Lending team

Transactions

Our veteran Direct Lending team has been a reliable partner to leading private equity sponsors, providing debt financing for core middle-market companies across a broad range of industries. We focus on leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, refinancings, recapitalizations, and platform builds.

Target investment criteria
  • Company size: Middle market companies with EBITDA of $10 million - $75 million
  • Investment size: Target holds of $20 million - $100 million
  • Target assets: Revolver, First Lien, Delayed Draw Term Loan, Unitranche, Second Lien
  • Geographic focus: US, Canada, with capability to invest in Europe    

Recent transactions

These are representative transactions executed by the Invesco Direct Lending team through April 2025.

Western Smokehouse Partners

Western Smokehouse Partners

Sponsor: Monogram Capital Partners

Facility type: Revolver, First Lien Term Loan & Delayed Draw Term Loan
Source Logistics logo

Source Logistics

Sponsor: Palladium Equity Partners

Facility type: Revolver, First Lien Term Loan & Delayed Draw Term Loan
Capitol Imaging Services

Capitol Imaging Services

Sponsor: Clearview Capital

Facility type: Revolver, First Lien Term Loan & Delayed Draw Term Loan
  • Private credit
    Private credit

    Preparing for the next chapter in private credit

    By Scott Baskind , Alan Weinfeld

    With the economic and political landscape, there are more challenges and significant opportunities for private credit investors.

    May 15, 2025
  • Research
    Research

    Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income

    The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.

    April 25, 2025
  • Private credit
    Private credit

    Why CLO equity now

    By Invesco

    Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity can be a compelling diversifier and has the potential for attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

    April 22, 2025
  • ETF
    ETF

    Investing with the fear factor

    By Jason Bloom

    Tariff, trade war, and market volatility headlines can make investors fearful. It's unsettling, but fear can also create opportunities.

    April 15, 2025
  • Private credit
    Private credit

    Unlocking the Power of CLOs

    By Invesco

    How Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) offer portfolio diversification and an attractive potential return profile in today’s evolving financial landscape.

    March 20, 2025

Private Credit

We are a leading, long-tenured private credit manager, using a conservative credit process to pursue opportunities across syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt.

Direct Lending

Our team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting, and executing senior secured loans in the core middle market.

Broadly Syndicated Loans

Our investment philosophy combines detailed asset risk assessments tied to broader economic trend analysis.

Distressed Credit and Special Situations

Our integrated global credit platform provides a competitive edge in sourcing, diligence, and execution.

Multi-Strategy Private Credit

Multi-Strategy Private Credit

This approach has the ability to leverage the Invesco Private Credit platform and allocate across private asset classes based on market environment or investor risk/return objectives.

  • 1

    As of December 31, 2024 Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc platform assets.
