All insights

Markets and Economy Dissent emerges at the Fed, trade agreements surge
The Federal Reserve saw two members dissent on rates for the first time in 32 years and countries raced to secure US trade deals before a key tariff deadline.
As trade deals are struck before Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline, global investors have begun to look past tariff uncertainty and appear to expect an optimistic outcome for the second half of this year.
The gold price has reached a series of new all-time highs over the past year, driven partly by demand from investors.
Cryptocurrencies are regularly in the news, but many investors don’t own them. Here are some things to keep in mind when considering an allocation.
Its history of attractive long-term returns and inflation-beating income potential reinforces private real estate's place in today's portfolios.
A government pension plan sought to establish a new private credit portfolio following a large cash distribution. After exploring public market proxies with a high correlation to private credit, they allocated to the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN).
We explored how participants think and feel about various aspects of their DC plans, including what keeps them up at night, drivers of investing and savings behavior, language preferences, and retirement income.
The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.
We highlight policy issues to watch in the second half in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific, including trade and tariffs.
One-hundred days into the whirlwind that is Trump 47, and already there have been more sweeping changes than we’ve seen during many four-year presidential terms.
The speed and volume of activity at the beginning of the Trump 2.0 administration makes the usual 100-day benchmark obsolete. Andy Blocker analyzes the first 50.
Integrating private markets in DC plans presents challenges and opportunities, while requiring fiduciaries to follow a prudent, ERISA-compliant process.
Learn what steps plan sponsors can take to help participants combat cybercrime and protect their retirement plan savings.
