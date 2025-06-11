2025 midyear policy outlook

Markets and Economy 2025 midyear investment outlook: The global reset
While policy and economic uncertainty are high, we are confident in our base case that non-US assets are increasingly attractive.
We knew that the first 100 days of the second Trump administration would be a roller coaster, but no one could have anticipated how steep the dives or how hard the turns would be as he implemented an “everything, everywhere, all at once approach.”
In his first 100 days in office, President Trump signed 143 executive orders, more than any other president has signed in his first 100 days. (Many of these are facing legal challenges.) To compare, Trump signed just 33 executive orders in the first 100 days of his first term.
Perhaps the most economically significant of the executive orders are those focused on trade and tariffs. Trump wasted no time implementing an “America First Trade Policy” agenda, punctuated with his April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs (many of which were quickly paused). Since then, progress has emerged on talks with some global trade partners. As new trade deals are announced in the coming days, weeks, and months, it will be the ongoing negotiations to turn these frameworks into finalized bilateral trade agreements that are expected to take many months, and some cases years, to work through.
And, with midterm elections looming in November 2026, political analysts are trying to understand the risk to the Republican majorities in Congress as polls are proving that the tariffs have been generally unpopular with the American public.
Of course, tariffs aren’t the only issue to watch in the second half of 2025.
While policy and economic uncertainty are high, we are confident in our base case that non-US assets are increasingly attractive.
As tariffs were announced, rescinded, invalidated, and reinstated, the US financial markets and economy have shown remarkable resilience.
