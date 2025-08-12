Capabilities

Institutional Indexing

Your destination for index portfolio management to help you meet your investment goals.

Learn more
Two people reviewing document

$894B

across 475+ index-based solutions

As of June 30, 2025 

$796B

in global equity assets across 330 index-based solutions

140+

dedicated professionals globally

Platform highlights

Utilizing a variety of replication methodologies, Invesco currently manages $894B across 475+ index-based solutions spanning traditional and alternative asset classes, regions, sectors, and factors. We provide our clients with a wide array of access points, including institutional and retail pooled structures, insurance wrappers, separately managed accounts and exchange traded, and many more. 

Learn more about the platform
  • Analytics: Proprietary investment tools to help investors achieve targeted portfolio outcomes.
  • Custom solutions: Tailored solutions using single and multi-indices packaged solutions through client’s vehicle of choice.
  • Collaboration: Access to firm-wide experts across investment disciplines.

Institutional Indexing news

A collection of insights delivered quarterly featuring commentary on the current macro regime, inflation and other geopolitical topics to help indexing investors understand the implications of the market environment.

Read the latest (PDF)

Transcript

Client success stories

Learn how institutional investors are meeting their desired investment outcomes with index-based solutions.

Case study 1
Choosing an index is an active decision

Explore similarities and differences between the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 3000® Index.

Read case study (PDF)

Transcript

Invesco takes an active approach to its passive investments, ensuring our clients have a solid understanding of their benchmark properties, behavior, and drivers of return. In a recent client engagement, we provided a deeper look into two well-known US equity indexes, the Russell 3000 and the S&P 500. While both share a market-cap-weighting methodology and similar long-term performance, differences exist, making the case that investors can benefit from evaluating their index exposure.

Now let's dive into the top similarities and differences between the two indexes. Historically, the performance of both indexes is barely distinguishable. The mid and small-cap securities in the Russell 3000 do not explain much of the index's performance, despite its being an all-cap index. Although both indexes rely on a market-cap-weighting approach, the S&P 500 deploys a subjective committee for security inclusion, whereas the Russell 3000 utilizes a more objective rules-based methodology.

Despite the inclusion of both small and mid caps in the Russell 3000, both indexes have a similar market-cap composition, which is large cap, given the weighting methodology. For investors who value the importance of small-cap securities as a driver of return or diversification, a dedicated small cap mandate may be additive.

Relative to the Russell 3000, the S&P 500 is more concentrated, given its lower number of index constituents. While both the Russell 3000 and the S&P 500 have a comparable index construction methodology and share similarities across the risk and return spectrum, the weighting mechanisms of stocks included in each index may position clients to be overly exposed to large-cap companies. Investors who are looking to diversify their market exposure should seek a more balanced mix of large, mid, and small-cap companies through other index exposures.

Our team can support your organization's efforts to find diversifying, return-enhancing, or risk-reducing strategies to complement your existing passive US large-cap exposure. For more information, please visit invesco.com/institutional-indexing, or speak with your Invesco representative.

Case study 2
A client’s journey with Institutional Indexing

Learn how Invesco worked with a large US bank to successfully build a customized values-indexing portfolio.

Read case study (PDF)

Transcript

Paisley Nardini: Hi, I'm Paisley Nardini, Strategist for the client solutions team here at Invesco. In this role, I support both our clients and consultants on all index-related inquiries. In this new era of indexation, we've come to discover that it is no longer a one-size-fits all market. Client portfolios are seeking enhanced ways to achieve their stated objectives, whether it be return enhancement, diversification, or risk reduction. Index exposure can play an active role in all of these objectives.

A theme which is garnering increased focus within indexing is ESG. Many of the ESG discussions we are having can be attributed to our clients not resonating with what is available to them off the shelf. Due to Invesco's scale, ESG-dedicated resources, as well as the ability to develop custom indexes, we can offer solutions to help resolve these outstanding concerns.

I'd like to share some highlights of a recent engagement where Invesco delivered on a client's objective of being able to offer a custom suite of ESG-focused portfolios. These portfolios showcase the unique beliefs and values of our client, something that they were not able to find in the marketplace today. The client is a union-owned bank in the US, who partnered with Invesco to create and implement four indexes spanning [core] ESG as well as several satellite strategies more narrowly focused on environmental and social issues. The solutions team at Invesco partnered with our resident ESG experts to help define the client's desired exposures, while also taking into consideration constraints. What this meant for the client was high-touch service and high level of customization, so that their unique beliefs are being addressed.

One of the more nuanced strategies that was created in this process was a portfolio benchmarked to the Invesco Global Climate Alignment Index. This index provides access to leaders in carbon disclosure and reporting, alongside those companies innovating within the carbon solution space. The creation of this index relied on ESG data inputs from leading providers and incorporated the client's desired constraints. We worked hand in hand with our client in every step of the creation process, ensuring that Invesco is doing the heavy lifting to develop, create, iterate, and implement to the client's desired outcome.

Our mission on the solutions team at Invesco is to help bring our client's investment ideas to life. We would welcome the opportunity to help your organization achieve more efficient, higher level of customization and a deeper level of engagement as it relates to index mandates. Thank you.

Explore more from Invesco

  • Private credit
    Two%20males%20sitting%20in%20a%20studio%20at%20a%20table%20in%20conversation%20with%20one%20another.%20There%20are%20notes%20on%20the%20table.
    Private credit

    Direct Lending’s Evolution: Managing through the current environment

    By Ron Kantowitz

    Invesco navigates today’s uncertain environment by remaining highly selective focusing on capital preservation, risk management underpin our direct lending approach.

    August 12, 2025
  • Private credit
    Two%20males%20sitting%20in%20a%20studio%20at%20a%20table%20in%20conversation%20with%20one%20another.%20There%20are%20notes%20on%20the%20table.
    Private credit

    Direct Lending’s Evolution: Invesco’s comprehensive platform management

    By Ron Kantowitz

    Invesco’s commitment to the middle market means there are multiple lines of defense in place that bolster transparency and reporting for investors.

    August 12, 2025
  • Private credit
    Two%20males%20sitting%20in%20a%20studio%20at%20a%20table%20in%20conversation%20with%20one%20another.%20There%20are%20notes%20on%20the%20table.
    Private credit

    Direct Lending’s Evolution: Mitigating risk through a commitment to the middle market

    By Ron Kantowitz

    This short video explains Invesco’s strategy to pursue optimal outcomes for direct lending investors by focusing on the middle market.

    August 12, 2025
  • Private credit
    Two%20males%20sitting%20in%20a%20studio%20at%20a%20table%20in%20conversation%20with%20one%20another.%20There%20are%20notes%20on%20the%20table.
    Private credit

    Direct Lending’s Evolution: A look into sponsored versus non-sponsored

    By Ron Kantowitz

    Explore the evolution of direct lending and the key differences between private equity-sponsored and non-sponsored deals, including risk and returns.

    August 12, 2025
  • ETF
    Rene%20R.%20Reyna
    ETF

    A case for crypto

    By Kathy Kriskey

    Cryptocurrencies are regularly in the news, but many investors don’t own them. Here are some things to keep in mind when considering an allocation.

    August 5, 2025
success failure

Start a conversation

We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

Start a conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.