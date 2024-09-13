Capabilities

Defined contribution (DC) investment solutions

Custom multi-asset strategies designed to meet your plan’s needs.

Enhancing plan outcomes

Innovative strategies designed to help drive stronger participant outcomes.

Specialized DC insights

Custom portfolio analytics that combine industry trends and retirement plan expertise.

Extensive capabilities

Strategies spanning traditional and alternative investments across active, passive, and factor styles.

Positioning participants for greater success

We offer plan sponsors and their consultants multi-asset solutions to help address today’s complex retirement investing challenges:

  • Risk-reward enhancement for custom white-label options
  • Dynamic multi-factor portfolios
  • Custom real assets options
  • Retirement income solutions
  • Target-risk portfolios
A custom approach to meet your needs

Customized solutions can be precisely designed to meet your specific plan needs. These strategies account for employee demographics and particular plan design features.

Invesco Solutions team

With decades of experience managing multi-asset portfolios, our team combines an outcomes-based focus with powerful analytics to deliver a wide range of custom solutions designed around your goals.

Additional resources

  • INVESTMENT MENU DESIGN
    INVESTMENT MENU DESIGN

    The real deal: Evaluating real assets strategies for DC plans

    Can diversified real assets help participants over the long term? Three questions for plan sponsors to consider.

  • PARTICIPANT RESEARCH
    PARTICIPANT RESEARCH

    The forgotten participant

    Examining defined contribution participant’s investing behaviors and decision-making.

  • PARTICIPANT RESEARCH
    PARTICIPANT RESEARCH

    Show me the income

    Invesco’s 2022 defined contribution research explores plan sponsor and participant preferences for creating retirement income.

Start the conversation.

Our team of DC specialists average 25 years of experience and can help you tap into a depth of resources across investments, plan design, participant engagement and plan governance.

