The real deal: Evaluating real assets strategies for DC plans
Can diversified real assets help participants over the long term? Three questions for plan sponsors to consider.
We offer plan sponsors and their consultants multi-asset solutions to help address today’s complex retirement investing challenges:
Customized solutions can be precisely designed to meet your specific plan needs. These strategies account for employee demographics and particular plan design features.
With decades of experience managing multi-asset portfolios, our team combines an outcomes-based focus with powerful analytics to deliver a wide range of custom solutions designed around your goals.
The real deal: Evaluating real assets strategies for DC plans
Can diversified real assets help participants over the long term? Three questions for plan sponsors to consider.
The forgotten participant
Examining defined contribution participant’s investing behaviors and decision-making.
Show me the income
Invesco’s 2022 defined contribution research explores plan sponsor and participant preferences for creating retirement income.
Our team of DC specialists average 25 years of experience and can help you tap into a depth of resources across investments, plan design, participant engagement and plan governance.
NA3457817
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.