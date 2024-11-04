CAPABILITIES

Multi-Asset

Combining investments across equity, fixed income, currency, commodity, and alternative asset classes to develop balanced and multi-asset strategies.

View of buildings from the ground

$181B AUM

Our multi-asset strategies team manages or advises $181 billion in global assets.1

165+ Professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of more than 165 dedicated professionals.1

20+ Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.1

Why institutional investors partner with us

Addressing complex investing challenges can’t be solved by simply beating a benchmark. Our team looks across market cycles and asset classes to craft sophisticated, adaptable solutions that are optimized for each client’s specific goals, objectives, and constraints.

  • Differentiated strategies: We deliver distinctive, time-tested strategies covering global equities, balanced allocations, and alternatives to complement and complete portfolios.
  • Transparency and quantitative rigor: Transparent investment process supported by proprietary analytical tools and tailored reporting capabilities that link performance with intent.
  • Customized solutions: Our comprehensive suite of services – from mandate-specific customizations to total portfolio advice – leverages the best ideas from across Invesco. 

Balanced-Risk Allocation

A total return strategy that seeks to generate consistent returns in various market environments by investing in multiple asset classes to provide investors with broad economic diversification.

Learn more

Transcript

Macro Allocation

Targets positive absolute return over a full economic cycle with little to no correlation to broader capital markets through active tactical positioning based on directional, factor-based structural defense, and style premia. 

Learn more

Transcript

Multi-Alternative Strategies

Provides a single point access to diverse, high-quality investment strategies designed to help meet investor objectives and target distinct outcomes.

Learn more

Transcript

Portfolio construction insights

  • Asset allocation
    Aerial%20view%20of%20roads%20and%20buildings
    Asset allocation

    Tactical asset allocation monthly report

    Read our latest analysis that covers market strategy and opportunities across various asset classes.
  • Multi-asset
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20round%20about
    Multi-asset

    Capital market assumptions

    Capital market assumptions (CMAs) – long-term forecasts for the behavior of different asset classes – form the foundation of Invesco’s strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions. 
  • Alternatives
    View%20of%20interconnected%20highways
    Alternatives

    Alternative opportunities

    The Alternatives Opportunities quarterly report provides detailed insights on market positioning, fundamental, and valuations across alternative asset classes.

  • 1

    As of September 30, 2024
success failure

Start a conversation

We can connect you with a team focused on your investment needs. Reach out to learn more about how our capabilities and services can help support your goals.

Start a conversation

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.