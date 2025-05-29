Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

Alternatives SteelPath commentary on the midstream energy infrastructure industry
Get monthly insight from the Invesco SteelPath team on midstream industry happenings, including performance, news, and a chart of the month.
With elevated downside growth risks, high equity valuations, and benign capital markets activity, we’re remaining neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio in the second quarter of 2025. In general, we’re more defensive, favoring private debt and hedged strategies versus private equity. Here are key takeaways from each asset class. Read the complete Q2 report.
Deal flow remains challenged with recent activity well below the 2021 peak. The leveraged buyout (LBO) environment is muted because large valuation gaps have kept many private equity deals on hold. Alternative lenders are poised for a robust year of loan origination due to a surplus of real estate debt dry powder and a continued pullback by banks. We remain constructive on the backdrop for direct lending because of macroeconomic and anticipated deployment tailwinds. Real estate credit remains our preferred way of accessing real estate markets, with the anticipation of a coming bottoming of valuations.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Direct lending
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Real asset credit
|
Overweight
|
Attractive
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Alternative credit
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
Private equity faces headwinds in today’s environment. High interest rates will likely be balanced by lower public market valuations post-selloff. While uncertainty looms from tariffs, we believe a favorable regulatory environment for domestically oriented sectors within PE (such as those in the middle market) may provide some counterbalance.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Private equity
|
Underweight
|
Unattractive
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
While cap rates remain muted relative to interest rate levels, we view real estate valuations as relatively attractive compared to public and private equity markets. After recent policy and sentiment volatility, the expected Federal Reserve cuts should be supportive of lending costs and cap rates in our view.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Real estate
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Infrastructure
|
Neutral
|
Unattractive
|
Attractive
|
Attractive
After stock markets entered a technical correction, hedge funds with lower betas to market risk may be a valuable alternative within a portfolio. Spreads within event-driven strategies remain high due to the limited capital markets activity from mergers and acquisitions as private equity remains sidelined.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Event-driven and arbitrage
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Systematic trend
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
Discover our capabilities
Our scale, combined with the breadth and depth of our offering, means we have the flexibility to meet your needs as markets evolve.
Get monthly insight from the Invesco SteelPath team on midstream industry happenings, including performance, news, and a chart of the month.
The US dollar has been under pressure, and we think it could go even lower because of macro uncertainty, rate cuts, and currency strength around the world.
The midstream sector is compelling with growing natural gas demand and companies with increased capital efficiency and healthy balance sheets.
Important information
Dry powder refers to cash or marketable securities that are low-risk and highly liquid and convertible to cash.
Arbitrage is the strategy of taking advantage of price differences in different markets for the same asset
Beta measures a stock's price volatility relative to the overall market. It is an important factor for investors to check when they want to choose a stock that matches their tolerance for risk.
NA4523668
Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.
Event driven strategies refers to an investment strategy in which an institutional investor attempts to profit from a stock mispricing that may occur during or after a corporate event.
Trend following strategy is an investment or trading approach that aims to profit by identifying and riding sustained price trends in various markets
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of May 12, 2025. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
Investments in real estate-related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents, or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.
Investing in commercial real estate assets involves certain risks, including but not limited to: tenants' inability to pay rent; increases in interest rates and lack of availability of financing; tenant turnover and vacancies; and changes in supply of or demand for similar property types in a given market.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.