Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

Dry powder refers to cash or marketable securities that are low-risk and highly liquid and convertible to cash.

Arbitrage is the strategy of taking advantage of price differences in different markets for the same asset

Beta measures a stock's price volatility relative to the overall market. It is an important factor for investors to check when they want to choose a stock that matches their tolerance for risk.

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.

Event driven strategies refers to an investment strategy in which an institutional investor attempts to profit from a stock mispricing that may occur during or after a corporate event.

Trend following strategy is an investment or trading approach that aims to profit by identifying and riding sustained price trends in various markets

The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of May 12, 2025. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Investments in real estate-related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents, or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.

Investing in commercial real estate assets involves certain risks, including but not limited to: tenants' inability to pay rent; increases in interest rates and lack of availability of financing; tenant turnover and vacancies; and changes in supply of or demand for similar property types in a given market.