A case for crypto

Cryptocurrencies have recently been in the news, and you may be wondering why. I see three key reasons why digital assets are part of the global narrative and what you should be paying attention to, particularly when considering an allocation.

1. First major cryptocurrency legislation — the GENIUS Act

The passing of the first major cryptocurrency legislation, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act, or the GENIUS Act, has helped give world legitimacy to crypto. Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, are tied to stable assets like the US dollar or gold. They aim to be less volatile than other digital assets like bitcoin, so they can be used for typical financial transactions. Since the majority of stablecoins are generated on the Ethereum network, the passage of the GENIUS Act boosted prices of the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF, or QETH, by 59% between July 2 and July 28.

2. President Trump’s embrace of crypto

President Trump’s embrace of the industry has put digital assets in the spotlight. He has an AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and has filled many key roles in his administration with crypto-friendly appointments. President Trump also created a strategic bitcoin reserve, similar to the strategic petroleum reserves or SPR for the energy business and a US digital assets stock pile. The administration’s support of digital assets has helped bitcoin prices reach several all-time highs, with the most recent being almost $123,000. The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, BTCO, increased 75% since the November 4 election.

3. Best performing asset class for many years

Bitcoin has been the best performing asset class in eight of the past 10 years and year-to-date is in the lead for 2025. Full disclosure, in the two years when it wasn’t the best, it was the worst performing asset with large moves down. The volatility of bitcoin, however, has decreased substantially due to its widespread adoption. Over the past 10 years, the 90-day volatility has gone from 117% to approximately 30%.1

It can be challenging to learn about a new asset class when the existing ones are already keeping investors busy. The hardest part can be just getting off a zero allocation. A comfort level and understanding of crypto can make a difference. Invesco, and our partner Galaxy, are here to help.

1. All data backed by Bloomberg as July 28 2015 – July 28 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Performance as at June 30, 2025 YTD 1Y 3Y 5Y 10Y Fund inception Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF - NAV -24.78 -27.46 Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF - market price -24.74 -27.37 Underlying index -24.67 -26.5 35.13 62.09 -27.27

Performance as at June 30, 2025 YTD 1Y 3Y 5Y 10Y Fund inception Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF - NAV 15.24 79.32 77.36 Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF - market price 15.27 79.28 77.29 Underlying index 15.38 74.00 79.24 64.14 83 77.33

