Real estate

Why invest in US private real estate?

July 25, 2024
Key takeaways
Competitive return potential
1

US private real estate has provided both competitive long-term total and risk-adjusted returns compared to equities and bonds.

Durable income potential
2

The average income returns have been stronger in US private real estate than US bonds or equities over the past 20 years.

Other potential benefits
3

Private real estate investments can be a diversifier and inflation hedge and have potential tax benefits, too.

Is owning a home your only investment in real estate? Institutional investors have long understood the merits of real estate, typically devoting 8% to 10% of their portfolio to real estate1 compared to 3% or less for most individual investors.2 Including an allocation to real estate in a portfolio with only equities and bonds has potential benefits. Here are some to consider.

Competitive long-term return potential: Total and risk-adjusted

US private real estate has provided competitive total returns compared to the return on US equities and bonds and Treasury yields over a long-term period. For the past 20 successive 10-year rolling periods of quarterly annualized returns going back to the mid-1990s, total returns for US private real estate, measured by the unlevered NCREIF Property Index (NPI), were the highest or next-highest compared to returns for US equities, US bonds, and the average yield of the 3-month US Treasury bill. (See chart below.)

US private real estate has delivered competitive long-term total return potential

Over the past 30 years, the risk-adjusted return for US private real estate (1.1 for the NPI Index) has exceeded the risk-adjusted return for the S&P 500 Index (0.57) and the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (0.86).3 That’s because US private real estate’s historical total returns are closer to US equities than US bonds but the volatility of its returns (i.e., the standard deviation of annual total returns over time) is closer to US bonds than to US equities.

US private real estate has provided higher returns than US bonds and lower volatility than US equities

Diversification

One way to measure the diversification potential of an investment is to look at correlation. Over the past 30 years, US private real estate has had a low correlation to US equity (0.08) and US bonds (-0.12), which means it has provided greater portfolio diversification.4

Private markets exposure

As the third largest US asset class after equities ($51 trillion at year-end 2023) and bonds ($59 trillion), private real estate ($18 trillion) is the largest among private markets alternative asset classes.5

Inflation hedge

Inflation can erode the purchasing power of income from stock dividends or fixed income. But the income generated by private real estate is different — it’s tied to rents, which generally rise when inflation goes up. Real estate income growth has kept pace with inflation over long-term periods.

US private real estate income has kept pace with inflation

Durable income potential

In a market environment of low yields and economic uncertainty, investing in US private real estate may provide durable income potential. Over the past 20 years, average income returns have been stronger in US private real estate (5.35%) than in US bonds (3.24%) or US equities (1.96%).6

Tax advantages

Investing in US private real estate may provide tax benefits for investors.7 For example, real estate investment trusts (REITs) can pay three types of distributions: ordinary income, capital gains, or return of capital (ROC).8 Each is taxed at a different rate. Ordinary income is taxed at an investor’s marginal income tax rate. Capital gains are taxed at either 15% or 20%, depending on the investor’s tax bracket. ROC distributions are tax deferred until the investor sells their REIT shares. For estate planning purposes, an inheritor of a REIT receives a step up in cost basis to fair market value.9

The track record of US private real estate provides compelling reasons for investors to consider including an allocation to private real estate in a portfolio with only US equities and bonds. Of course, real estate investing, as with all investing, isn’t risk-free. And past performance isn’t a guarantee of future results.

