Why invest in US private real estate?

Important information

NA3573675

Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.

US private real estate is represented by the NCREIF Property Index on the basis that the NPI is the broadest measure of private real estate index returns. The NPI is published by the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries and is a quarterly, composite total return (based on appraisal values) for private commercial real estate properties held for investment purposes including fund expenses but excluding leverage and management and advisory fees. All properties in the NPI have been acquired, at least in part, on behalf of tax-exempt institutional investors and held in a fiduciary environment. NCREIF data reflects the returns of a blended portfolio of institutional quality real estate and does not reflect the use of leverage or the impact of management and advisory fees.

US equities are represented by the S&P 500 Index, an unmanaged index of the 500 largest stocks, weighted by market capitalization and considered representative of the broader stock market. The S&P 500 Index is subject to market risk.

US bonds are represented by the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, an index of securities that covers the US investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities and asset-backed securities; and is subject to credit risk.

US Treasury or T-bills are represented by the Bloomberg 90 Day U.S. Treasury Bill Index, an unmanaged index designed to measure the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 1 month and less than 3 months.

The S&P 500 Index, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index and the Bloomberg 90 Day U.S. Treasury Bill Index are meant to illustrate general market performance; it is not possible to invest directly in an index.

The indexes noted above represent investments with material differences from an investment in private real estate, including related vehicle structure, investment objectives and restrictions, risks, fluctuation of principal, safety, guarantees or insurance, fees and expenses, liquidity, and tax treatment. An investment in private real estate may not be a direct investment in real estate and has material differences from a direct investment in real estate, including those related to fees and expenses, liquidity, and tax treatment.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Property and land can be difficult to sell, so investors may not be able to sell such investments when they want to. The value of property is generally a matter of an independent valuer's opinion and may not be realized.

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer's credit rating.

Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government as to the timely payment of principal and interest.

Generally, real estate assets are illiquid in nature. Although certain kinds of investments are expected to generate current income, the return of capital and the realization of gains, if any, from an investment will often occur upon the partial or complete disposition of such investment.

Investing in real estate typically involves a moderate to high degree of risk. The possibility of partial or total loss of capital will exist.