Multi-Asset Invesco Macro Allocation

Pursuing absolute returns through tactical asset allocation
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Why this strategy

This strategy seeks to enhance portfolio diversification and stabilize return potential, particularly during sustained bear market periods. We target positive absolute return over a full economic cycle with little to no correlation to broader capital markets through active tactical positioning based on directional, factor-based, structural defense, and style premia.

 

Enhanced diversification

Aims to stabilize return potential, even in difficult market environments.

Active tactical positioning

Based on directional, factor-based, structural defense, and style premia.

Quantitative investment approach

Ensures a consistent, disciplined process.

How we do it

Over time, the portfolio’s risk assets are expected to generate a premium, or excess return, to cash. But each asset earns its premium at a different phase of the economic cycle. With this in mind, we employ long and short positions to capture positive performance in both rising and falling markets with little to no correlation to broader capital market indexes. Through rigorous, quantitative top-down fundamental analysis, the portfolio systematically adjusts long and short positions across stock, bond, and commodity markets to optimize risk/reward exposures based on changing market conditions. 

More from this asset class

We combine investments across equity, fixed income, currency, commodity, and alternative investment asset classes to develop balanced and multi-asset strategies. Read more about our multi-asset options for institutional investors.

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