Why this strategy
Traditional “balanced” strategies can lack the diversification needed to reduce downside risk while maintaining upside potential. In contrast, we seek to offer investors a smoother experience across changing economic environments with better risk-adjusted returns.
Meaningful diversification
Strategically balances risk across three macro factors – growth, defensive and real return – to allow for upside participation and defense without being overcommitted to any particular asset class or economic environment.
Adaptability
Applies monthly tactical shifts to take advantage of opportunities or reduce threats in the prevailing environment.
Consistent performance
Provides structural resilience through various economic environments.
How we do it
As our starting point, we consider how liquid assets behave across three macro factors — growth, defensive and real return — and strategically balance the portfolio’s risk across those factors. Then each month, we tactically adjust those exposures in order to enhance outcomes.
More from this asset class
We combine investments across equity, fixed income, currency, commodity, and alternative investment asset classes to develop balanced and multi-asset strategies. Read more about our multi-asset options for institutional investors.