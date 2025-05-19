Capabilities

Alternative investments

Innovation that leverages Invesco’s global resources to uncover diversified sources of return across public and private markets.

View of high rise buildings from below

$180B+ AUM

Our entrepreneurial teams manage more than $180 billion in global alternative assets.1

170+ Professionals

More than 170 professionals dedicated to alternative assets.1

10 Locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.1

Why institutional investors partner with us

With one of the industry’s largest and most diverse alternative investment platforms, we provide institutional investors access to differentiated strategies across real estate, private equity, private credit, risk parity, and hedge, macro, and commodity strategies.

  • Diverse solutions: Our capabilities across asset classes and throughout the capital structure allow us to deliver solutions for growth, income, and diversification.
  • Global resources: We bring the resources, risk management, and perspective of a global asset manager to the alternative universe.
  • Innovative thinking: Our alternative investment strategies are led by entrepreneurial teams that are empowered to pursue highly differentiated sources of return.

Private credit

Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, cycle-tested fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Real estate

Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on four decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and a premier experience for our clients.

Multi-alternatives

Our single point-of-access platform offers an open architecture framework that aims to democratize access to private market investments for institutional investors of all sizes. Our platform emphasizes diversification across geographies, vintages, strategies, and top-tier managers and uses an outcome-based approach to target income, real return, or growth.

Commodities

By accessing multiple structural and tactical sources of commodity returns, we seek to outperform passive benchmarks in both up and down markets through a benchmark-agnostic approach.

Risk parity

We consider how liquid assets behave across three macro factors — growth, defensive, and real return — and strategically and tactically balance the portfolio’s risk across those factors as market conditions change.

Macro allocation

We target positive absolute return over a full economic cycle with little to no correlation to broader capital markets through active tactical positioning based on directional, factor-based, structural defense, and style premia.

Latest insights

  • Alternatives
    alternative-opportunities-for-insurers
    Alternatives

    Alternative Opportunities for Insurers

    By Invesco Solutions

    The Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.

    May 19, 2025
  • Private credit
    American%20flag%20hanging%20in%20between%20high-rise%20office%20buildings
    Private credit

    Preparing for the next chapter in private credit

    By Scott Baskind , Alan Weinfeld

    With the economic and political landscape, there are more challenges and significant opportunities for private credit investors.

    May 15, 2025
  • ETF
    Kathy%20Kriskey
    ETF

    Tide has turned for US dollar

    By Kathy Kriskey

    The US dollar has been under pressure, and we think it could go even lower because of macro uncertainty, rate cuts, and currency strength around the world.

    May 5, 2025
  • Research
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20busy%20highway%20interchange%20at%20night.
    Research

    Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income

    The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Explore insights from our survey.

    April 25, 2025
  • Private credit
    Why%20CLO%20equity%20now
    Private credit

    Why CLO equity now

    By Invesco

    Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity can be a compelling diversifier and has the potential for attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

    April 22, 2025

  • 1

    As of March 31, 2025
