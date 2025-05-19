Alternative investments

Alternative Opportunities for Insurers
The Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.
With one of the industry’s largest and most diverse alternative investment platforms, we provide institutional investors access to differentiated strategies across real estate, private equity, private credit, risk parity, and hedge, macro, and commodity strategies.
Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We leverage a consistent, cycle-tested fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.
Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on four decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and a premier experience for our clients.
Our single point-of-access platform offers an open architecture framework that aims to democratize access to private market investments for institutional investors of all sizes. Our platform emphasizes diversification across geographies, vintages, strategies, and top-tier managers and uses an outcome-based approach to target income, real return, or growth.
By accessing multiple structural and tactical sources of commodity returns, we seek to outperform passive benchmarks in both up and down markets through a benchmark-agnostic approach.
We consider how liquid assets behave across three macro factors — growth, defensive, and real return — and strategically and tactically balance the portfolio’s risk across those factors as market conditions change.
We target positive absolute return over a full economic cycle with little to no correlation to broader capital markets through active tactical positioning based on directional, factor-based, structural defense, and style premia.
