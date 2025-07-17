Direct Lending’s Evolution: Adapting Through a Shifting Environment

Alternatives Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses
The experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending, and distressed credit teams to share their views for the second quarter of 2025
TED
I'd love to take a step back and talk some about direct lending as an asset class. You've been at it really for the whole time. What are some of the things you've seen in changes in evolution of this subpart of the market?
RON
Yeah. So, you know, it's so I always get it. I often get asked sort of an interesting question. I often get asked, well, this is a pretty new asset class.
How do you think it's going to perform, you know, if the market cycles things like that. To that I always say it's not a new asset class. Providing capital solutions to middle market companies and middle market private equity firms. Firms have been doing that way before I got into the business. What has changed is the constituency that provide those capital solutions, right?
If you go back before the GFC, this was middle market finance and was the purview of banks. They dominated it. They were great at it, had tremendous relationships. And post the GFC, when the leverage the SEC leveraged lending guidelines came in place and Basel three was put in place, the intent of those regulations was to make it more difficult and more expensive for banks to participate in that asset class.
And so, look, markets are efficient. There's lots of capital in the market. What you saw happen was simply, a shift in the providers of that capital from the regulated banking side to the non-regulated, private capital providers and you see all sorts of numbers written today, a trillion point five, a trillion point seven, 2 trillion.
The asset class as a direct lending private asset class has exploded. But it's not that the market opportunity has changed. It's just the providers of that capital have shifted from the banking side to the unregulated private credit side. And the reason for that is when you think about the world we live in today, the volatility in the markets, this is an asset class that across cycles has demonstrated stability, consistency and low default experience.
I think initially was treated as a nice asset hedge for investors across a more liquid portfolio. But as the asset has grown, it's become just a key component in many individuals, in many entities, portfolios.
TED
How is the nature of the capital providers and competition changed within that? So, in the movement from the banks to asset managers, what's happened in the market for lending among the asset managers?
RON
Yeah. So, post the GFC, direct lending, I would say for the first ten years was singularly focused in the middle market. Right. The banks were still doing the large, syndicated deals. There was this huge gap in the market to be able to provide capital to middle market sponsors, middle market companies, and you start to see capital come in.
And it was very successful. And, like so many other markets, as opportunities grow, the demands change. So, it's interesting, if you look at the entities that were dominant in the middle market ten, fifteen years ago, they don't play in the middle market anymore. It's simply a function fact that as their AUM, as their capital base has grown, deployment pressures become so significant that they've had to find more efficient ways to deploy that capital.
The evolution of this market is whereas maybe for the first 5 or 10 years, it was predominantly focused in the middle market. When we now talk about direct lending, we start talking about the core middle market, and we talk about the large end of direct lending and the large end of direct lending today is probably comprised of 8 or 10 huge, very sophisticated direct lenders who are managing massive sums of capital and don't spend any time worrying about the middle market because it just doesn't work for them.
And said what they've done is they've set their sights on the banks. I remember the first couple of times we would hear about a $1 billion unit tranche. Everybody said, oh my God, how are they going to do that. Today, you know how billion-dollar unit tranches are, nothing unique about them.
Now, what you're seeing happening is that on the larger end of the market, the direct lending opportunities and providers are really pushing up against the banks because there are a lot of competitive advantages to a direct lending solution relative to a syndicated deal. So, I think the market's just gotten bigger. And you've seen as more capital has come in, the bigger players continue to accumulate significant pools of capital and push on the on the wider into the market.
Direct lending has undergone a dramatic transformation, shifting from a bank-dominated market to one led by private capital managers. As regulatory changes have reshaped the landscape, direct lenders have rapidly expanded their role, now competing head-to-head with banks in even the largest transactions. Ron Kantowitz talks about the transformation of direct lending with the Capital Allocators podcast. Key takeaways include:
Shift away from banks to private capital managers
While providing capital to middle market companies is not new, regulatory changes after the Global Financial Crisis made it harder for banks to participate, paving the way for private credit managers to take the lead.
Rapid growth and market evolution
Direct lending has grown into a multi-trillion-dollar asset class, moving beyond the middle market as large asset managers now regularly execute multi-billion-dollar deals once reserved for banks.
Competitive advantages of direct lending
Direct lenders offer speed, certainty, flexibility, and a single counterparty — benefits that appeal to borrowers even at a premium compared to traditional syndicated bank deals.
An evolving competitive landscape
A handful of sophisticated direct lenders now dominate the upper end of the market, continually challenging banks and reshaping the dynamics of corporate lending.
Listen to the full podcast interview here.
Related capabilities
The experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending, and distressed credit teams to share their views for the second quarter of 2025
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
The Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.
NA4673301
Capital Allocators and Invesco are not in any way affiliated.
This information is intended for Institutional Investors that are US residents.
Investment risks
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Alternative investment products may involve a high degree of risk, may engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may
increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, may not be required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may
involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge higher fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager.
Important information
Information is provided as at June 9, 2025 and sourced from Invesco Private Credit unless otherwise stated.
This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.