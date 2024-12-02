clients we serve

Insurance companies

Access traditional and alternative fixed income solutions, portfolio modeling, and customized mandates to help meet your insurance return objectives.

$56.7B In insurance assets

As of 12/31/24

$607.6B In institutional assets

As of 3/31/25

$1.8T In assets globally¹

As of 3/31/25

We understand the insurance business

That's why we offer specialized solutions tailored to your company's specific objectives. We strive to understand your unique capital requirements, accounting and tax treatment, and risk factors. Our capabilities across fixed income, equities, alternatives, cash, and ESG can be delivered using active, passive, and factor investing strategies. And you can access them through the vehicle that is right for you, including institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, private placements, and ETFs.

Check out our global solutions for insurers

Fine-tune your asset allocation with Invesco Vision, our custom modeling and portfolio optimization analysis.

We're talking about the topics you care about

Invesco has partnered with the Insurance AUM to create a podcast series dedicated to the needs of our insurance clients.

INSURANCE ASSET RISK AMERICAS AWARDS
Winner: 2024 Real Asset Manager of the Year²

Insurance Asset Risk's Americas Awards formally recognize the very best in insurance asset management in the Americas market. The awards are judged by senior industry experts across the Americas and aim to highlight those who set new standards in the industry.

Capabilities tailored to your objectives

Your needs are unique - and so are our solutions. Our bespoke offerings can provide diversified sources of return while helping you meet your asset/liability and capital management goals.

Fixed income

Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.

Private credit

We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.

Real estate

Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and a premier experience for our clients.

ETFs

Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools for building strong, tax-efficient portfolios that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.

Access our featured insights

  • Private credit
    Private credit

    Podcast: CLO Market Pulse with Ian Gilbertson

    By Invesco

    Ian Gilbertson, Co-Head of US CLOs and Senior Portfolio Manager, shares his outlook on the CLO market and implications for insurance investors.

    December 2, 2024
  • Fixed Income
    Fixed Income

    Bond Market Insights for Insurers

    By Invesco Fixed Income, Invesco Insurance Solutions Team

    The Invesco Fixed Income and Insurance Solutions teams share their outlook on the bond market and best ideas for insurance portfolios.

    October 24, 2024
  • Real estate
    Real estate

    Bert Crouch on aligning real estate opportunities with insurance portfolios

    By Invesco Real Estate

    Bert Crouch discusses how Invesco Real Estate is creating meeting points between insurers’ needs and opportunities across the relative value spectrum.

    October 16, 2024
  • Insurance
    Insurance

    Insurance Outlook 2025

    By Peter Miller

    We expect 2025 to present a more challenging environment for insurers than 2024, warranting a cautious approach amid ongoing uncertainties.

    January 9, 2025
  • Alternatives
    Alternatives

    Alternative Opportunities for Insurers

    By Invesco Solutions

    The Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.

    May 19, 2025
  • ETF
    ETF

    Podcast: Deep dive into institutional ETFs

    Invesco’s Emily McKinley delves into ETF mechanics, trends, and opportunities for insurers.

    January 2, 2024

  • 1

    Includes all Invesco Ltd. assets under advisement, distributed and overseen as of 3/31/25. Total firm AUM is $1.844 trillion.
  • 2

    Winners were announced on the Insurance Asset Risk website on 9th October 2024. Submissions criteria were to explain why the nominee should win and how they have demonstrated excellence in the particular category, illustrated with examples and case studies from the past 12-18 months.  Please see available criteria at Judging process: Insurance Asset Risk. A one-time fee was paid to Field Gibson Media Limited, owner of Insurance Asset Risk, to use the Insurance Asset Risk Americas Awards 2024 logo (Real Assets Manager of the Year). Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time.
