Beyond public fixed income, we believe insurers should continue building out or refining their private market portfolios as well. Private credit remains an overweight position in Invesco strategies relative to other assets given attractive all-in yields, seniority in the capital structure, and reasonable spreads over liquid credit. Similarly, while commercial real estate (CRE) has been under pressure in recent years, the current environment offers attractive CRE debt yields – we believe this is an opportunity to enhance capital-adjusted returns.

Within private equity, we encourage caution. Substantial dry powder and high valuations make it a difficult environment from a technical standpoint, and with rates no longer hovering near zero, the return potential from deploying leverage is not as attractive as it was a few years ago.

We see a few opportunities within the real assets category; with commercial real estate potentially nearing a turning point, CRE equity represents a diversifying opportunity for insurers. For life insurers in the US, it may be even more compelling in light of the reduced capital charges implemented in recent years. We believe infrastructure will continue to be of keen interest to insurers as another source of diversification and steady cash flow generation, particularly outside the US; of note, some US municipal bonds can now be classified as infrastructure investments by European insurers, offering them a way to access their desired exposure in a more liquid format.

From a regulatory perspective, there are a number of items of interest in 2025. Global regulatory interest in reinsurance, particularly captive-related deals and those in offshore jurisdictions where transparency is more limited, will likely increase over time. Insurers will also need to adjust to new rules in the U.S. regarding asset-backed security (ABS) residual tranches, bond definitions and associated reporting, and likely changes to the capital charges methodology for CLOs.

In summary, we expect 2025 to be somewhat more challenging than 2024 for insurance investors. Investment opportunities certainly still exist, but with several sources of uncertainty as we begin the year, we believe a cautious approach is warranted heading into the new year.