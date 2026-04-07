Institutional asset owners are rethinking ETFs

New research from Invesco and Cerulli Associates examines how asset owner ETF strategies and use cases are evolving.
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INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH

Drawing on primary interviews and Cerulli’s proprietary data and custom market analysis, this research provides a multidimensional perspective on how institutional asset owners are putting ETFs to work.

31 In-depth executive interviews

Representing $1B to $100B+ in institutional AUM

5 Distinct institutional channels

Representing asset owners across the US and Canada

200 Quantitative survey responses

Asset owner data diversified across channels

How asset owners are redefining ETF adoption

Institutional ETF usage is entering a more advanced phase. What began as a narrowly applied implementation tool is now being used more deliberately within portfolios as asset owners gain scale, experience and confidence in ETF-based solutions. 

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ETF adoption is accelerating

US and Canadian asset owner ETF assets have nearly doubled over the past five years to $337B USD, reflecting growing acceptance. While adoption varies by channel, ETFs have become increasingly legitimized as a core implementation tool for asset owners.

ETF use cases are expanding

While transition management, cash equitization, and tactical positioning remain core use cases, a growing cohort of institutions use ETFs as long‑term core holdings. More sophisticated users partner with issuers to co‑develop and seed customized strategies.

Issuer partnership matters

Asset owners are placing greater value on issuer capabilities beyond fees. Research, analytics, portfolio construction support and implementation expertise are becoming critical inputs in ETF selection decisions.

How different institutions use ETFs

Cerulli’s analysis of key ETF attributes shows that while ease of use, liquidity and low costs are valued across most channels, the importance of factors such as tax efficiency varies by segment.

Public defined benefit (DB) plans increasingly allocated to ETFs for liquidity, transitions and factor tilts, while a select group of power users heavily leveraged ETFs as core portfolio holdings. Similarly, while many Corporate DB plans pursued liability-driven investing (LDI) strategies, they also used ETFs to equitize cash, maintain or initiate exposures, or make tactical bets.

Public DB plan highlights

1.6%
Average portfolio allocations to ETFs

23.6%
5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

Corporate DB plan highlights

1.1%
Average portfolio allocations to ETFs

2.5%
5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

“ETFs serve as a really nice equitization tool in our toolkit to ensure that we’re fully invested and don’t incur much slippage in terms of tracking risk or any kind of opportunity cost.”

~Investment Officer at a $25B+ public DB plan

Favoring ETFs’ liquidity, low costs, low minimums, and simplicity, many larger foundations and endowments have used ETFs for a variety of tactical use cases. Their smaller counterparts have often used ETFs as core equity and fixed income holdings, freeing the investment team to focus on private markets. 

Foundations highlights

3.0%
Average portfolio allocations to ETFs

32.5%
5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

Endowments highlights

3.0%
Average portfolio allocations to ETFs

38.1%
5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

“[Our relationship manager identified] a much cheaper ETF that we have. When you do the math, it almost perfectly correlates [with the other ETF under consideration], but it costs one-fourth of the price. That's a great piece of advice.”

~Managing Director at a $1-$5B Foundation

Health and hospital systems have taken a highly varied approach to ETFs, reflecting lean investment teams, multiple asset pools, and growing demands for liquidity and operational flexibility.

Health & hospital highlights

3.2%
Average portfolio allocations to ETFs

15.8%
5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

"Our team was downsized a couple of years ago and just doesn't have the bandwidth [to conduct active manager research], and it's probably been futile lately [to try to beat the benchmark]. I don't know if it will always be futile, but lately it has been futile to attempt to add value in large-cap U.S. equity."

~Investment Director at a $5-$10B US health and hospital system

Insurance general accounts have often leveraged ETFs to maintain exposures, manage transitions, and initiate short-to-medium exposures. They have increasingly turned to active ETFs for targeted mandates and greater balance sheet flexibility. 

Insurance accounts highlights

0.5%
Average portfolio allocations to ETFs

1.6%
5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

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Drawing on interviews with 31 institutional asset owners and Cerulli’s extensive research database, this report examines how institutions are rethinking the role of ETFs amid expanding strategies and use cases.

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