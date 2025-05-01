Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report
Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report.
In our April report:
- Global macro strategy
After lowering our US growth projection last month, we’ve further downshifted our US growth outlook following the Trump administration’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff announcements. We currently see the possibility of two equally weighted scenarios, depending on how US trade policy shapes up — an orderly slowdown or a recession.
- Interest rate outlook
US: We’ve have downgraded our US interest rate view to neutral. Several factors have raised the Treasury risk premium, including a potentially larger than expected budget deficit and uncertainty over the willingness of US domestic investors to buy Treasuries as foreign investors pull back on their demand.|
Europe: We’re positive on the European sovereign bond market, as the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to continue lowering rates in anticipation of slower growth and inflation.
- Currency outlook
US: We’re underweighting the US dollar against several currencies and anticipate that it will weaken further over time. We’ve upgraded our euro stance to overweight.
Europe: We expect European Union fiscal support and expansionary German fiscal policy to result in upward growth surprises relative to expectations, creating an environment conducive to euro strength over the medium term.
Fixed income investments can offer several important benefits to investors:
- Diversification: Adding fixed income securities to a portfolio can help diversify it and reduce its overall risk, as bonds typically behave differently to other investment instruments like equities.
- Risk reduction: Fixed income investments are deemed less risky than stocks, as the issuer is contractually obliged to meet the income payments and repay the principal sum on the redemption date. In the event of bankruptcy, fixed income instruments also sit higher up the capital structure than equities. This means that the issuer will meet its debt obligations before looking after its shareholders.
- Liquidity: Many fixed income securities are highly liquid and can be easily bought and sold in the market.
While fixed income securities are deemed less risky than equities, there are still some key things to look out for:
- Interest rate risk: When interest rates go up, bond prices go down. This is because, in the new higher rate environment, new bonds will be issued on more attractive terms. As such, investors looking to sell their existing bonds will need to do so at a discount in order to compete.
- Inflation risk: When investors buy a bond, they commit to tying their money up for a set period of time. If inflation is high or rises during the lifetime of the loan, its value will be eroded and their money will have less purchasing power when it is repaid on the redemption date. Inflation also erodes the purchasing power of the income earned.
- Credit risk: When you invest in a business or government, there is always a risk that they will go bankrupt and fail to repay the loan. Furthermore, if they run into difficulties, they may struggle to meet interest payments and default on their obligations. Fixed income investors should carry out thorough credit analysis before buying a bond to make sure the issuer is financially sound.
- Market risk: If an investor is unable to hold a bond until maturity and needs to sell it on the secondary market, price fluctuations resulting from the overall performance of financial markets could lead to losses.
