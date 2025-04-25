Research

Taking the pulse of sovereign investors: Geopolitics, China, and fixed income

April 25, 2025
Key takeaways
Geopolitics
1

Sovereign investors continue to favor US markets, but the Trump presidency has placed a growing importance on geopolitical considerations.  

China
2

The outlook for investing in China is viewed as complex, driven by strategic factors and technology developments, forcing long-term investors to look beyond the headlines.

Fixed income
3

Within fixed income, private credit and infrastructure debt are taking center stage as institutions seek yield premium for patient capital.

The world is changing, and sovereign investors see both risks and opportunities from these shifts — from emerging tensions over trade and tariffs, to China’s advancements in strategic sectors, to the changing role of fixed income in portfolios. Those are among the key insights from our survey of a group of sovereign investors with total assets under management of US$1 trillion.

The data contained within this article are from a survey conducted between January – March 2025 as a precursor to the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study 2025, which will be published in the summer of 2025. The research was completed using a global audience of 140 sovereign wealth funds and central banks representatives. Together, these organizations oversee approximately $22 trillion in assets under management.

Survey participants experience may not be representative of others, nor does it guarantee the future performance or success of any product. The opinions expressed are those of the sovereign wealth funds surveyed and are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. There may be material differences in the investment goals, liquidity needs, and investment horizons of individual and institutional investors.

Invesco is not affiliated with NMG Consulting. NMG Consulting specializes in research, analytics, and insights for the Investment, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Insurance and Reinsurance Markets.

Invesco sponsored this survey. NMG Consulting offered participants an honorarium for their participation.

