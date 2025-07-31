Understanding private markets in defined contribution plans

Plan governance The new cyber reality: Tips to help participants protect their retirement assets
Hearing about private markets for 401(k) plans? You’re not alone. What was once more limited to the defined benefit (DB) space is now getting more attention in the defined contribution (DC) market.
Private markets refer to those financial asset types that are not traded on the public market. This includes real estate, private equity, and private credit, among others. This update will focus specifically on:
The US has the most diverse public and private markets in the world, yet most US retirement plans have not been able to leverage the performance and diversity of private markets on their home field, except for in DB plans.
However, recent shifts in the public markets — and innovations in the private markets — create new considerations. From 1996 to 2020, there has been a 50% decline in the number of publicly traded companies.1 As public companies are consolidating, investible opportunities are shrinking. At the same time, private markets may be able to provide:2
Despite the potential benefits, there has been reluctance to leverage private market options in DC plans for several reasons:
For ERISA-covered retirement plans, the same framework applies for private markets that applies to other investment types in the plan. This means that the duty to diversify, duty of loyalty, and duty of care under ERISA Section 404 applies. It also means that in circumstances where a plan fiduciary lacks the requisite expertise to understand and assess the universe of investment types (particularly as they increasingly seem more and more complicated), the plan fiduciary is allowed (and should), engage the services of an investment consultant or investment manager to assist with the selection and monitoring process.
While the notion of including private markets as a standalone investment option in DC plans has been discussed over the years, adoption has been rare — and for good reason based on those points covered above.3 However, similar to mutual funds, private markets can be part of an investment menu as a component of a professionally managed portfolio, specifically managed accounts or target date funds (both custom and off-the-shelf).4 In cases where the plan seeks to include private markets as a sleeve of a professionally managed portfolio, such as a managed account or target date fund, key considerations may include:
In December 2021, the DOL published a statement (which was a follow-up to a prior letter it issued on the topic in 2020). In that update, the DOL stated that a plan fiduciary would not violate the fiduciary’s duties under ERISA sections 403 and 404 solely by reason of offering a professionally managed asset allocation fund with a private equity component as an investment offered in the investment line-up (also known as a DIA) subject to the conditions set forth in the letter. The DOL confirmed that as with any plan investment, plan fiduciaries must determine that an investment that includes private equity is, among other things, prudent and made solely in the best interest of the plan participants and beneficiaries. While the DOL specifically addressed private equity in this series of letters, it is largely understood in the marketplace that the DOL was referring to private equity as well as other private markets and similarly situated investment options.
In the same publication, the DOL also expressed the view that plan fiduciaries of smaller plans typically will not have the expertise necessary for the complex evaluation required to determine the prudence of private equity investments in participant-directed plans. However, there was not a set asset or participant level defined as a smaller plan that was “required” to avoid private equity.
It is important to note that although the current administration’s DOL5 is expected to soon issue guidance promoting the use of private markets in DC plans, plan fiduciaries should proceed with the current guidance and monitor closely for the guidance that may be forthcoming.
While the same prudent process framework applies, private markets may feel more daunting to retirement plan fiduciaries. Plan fiduciaries may want to consider these next steps when evaluating their overall investment menu design and how private markets may be considered as a part of their next plan governance and investment menu review.
Engage your partners and determine what next steps may be appropriate based on the needs of the plan and its participants.
