Jack Linker
Vice President
Jack Linker is a Vice President in Private Debt for Invesco’s global private credit platform. He is responsible for analyzing and executing private debt investment opportunities. Mr. Linker joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Linker executed private debt investments with Medley Management and Capitala Group. Mr. Linker has been making private investments in the middle market since 2017. His experience includes deal origination, structuring, credit analysis, due diligence, portfolio management, and capital markets. Mr. Linker received a BSBA in Business Administration from High Point University.
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