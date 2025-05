The current private credit environment is often described as a “Goldilocks” scenario, supported by high base rates, strong credit fundamentals, and a PE-backed borrower base that increasingly favors private credit over traditional bank financing. Special situations strategies also remain particularly well positioned in a “higher for longer” rate environment. However, the fast-changing US political landscape under the new administration introduces a fresh set of economic, political, and social variables, creating both challenges and significant opportunities for private credit investors.

