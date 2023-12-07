Katelyn Bayone
Vice President
Katelyn Bayone is a Vice President in Private Debt for Invesco’s global private credit platform. She is responsible for analyzing and executing private debt investment opportunities.
Ms. Bayone joined Invesco in 2023. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Bayone was with Audax Private Debt for two years executing senior loan investments. Ms. Bayone has been in the financial services industry since 2017. Ms. Bayone’s experience in making private investments in the middle market includes deal origination, structuring, credit analysis, due diligence, portfolio management, and capital markets.
Ms. Bayone earned a BS degree in global business from Kean University.
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