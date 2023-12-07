Scott Baskind is Head of Global Private Credit and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team, which includes broadly syndicated loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), US direct lending, European upper middle market lending, distressed credit and special situations, and opportunistic credit. Mr. Baskind heads the investment committees across the platform.



Mr. Baskind joined Invesco in 1999 as a credit analyst and has taken on progressively more senior roles, including his current position in 2014. During his tenure at Invesco, he has served as a portfolio manager, head of loan trading, and co-CIO. Mr. Baskind began his career as a financial analyst at the Bureau of Fiscal Management, City of New York. His senior loan career dates back to the mid-1990s as a commercial lending analyst with NatWest Markets and later as an associate in the leveraged finance and private equity group of Gleacher NatWest.



Mr. Baskind earned a BS degree in business administration, with majors in finance and management information systems, from the University at Albany, State University of New York. He served on the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) for 10 years, primarily as Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer.