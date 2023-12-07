Michael Craig is Managing Director, Head of European Senior Loans, and Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, he leads the European investment team, overseeing a range of asset classes including broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investments. These strategies are implemented through various structures such as CLOs, commingled funds, an exchange-traded fund (ETF), a European long-term investment fund (ELTIF), and separately managed accounts (SMAs). Mr. Craig also serves on the global investment committees for broadly syndicated loans, CLO investments, US direct lending, European upper middle market lending, and distressed credit and special situations.



Mr. Craig joined Invesco in 2006 as a founding member of the European Credit team. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a portfolio manager and executive director in the Senior Loan Group at Morgan Stanley. Earlier in his career, he worked in Citigroup’s European leveraged finance global portfolio management group and began his professional journey as a tax consultant at Ernst & Young. Mr. Craig has been in the investment industry since 1998.



Mr. Craig earned a bachelor of management studies and a bachelor of laws from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr. Craig is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder. He currently serves as Director and Vice Chair of the board of the Loan Market Association (LMA).