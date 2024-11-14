Commercial real estate (CRE) credit yields have benefited from higher interest rates over the past two years. And while central banks have started to cut policy rates, we believe that the CRE credit sector remains attractive for three reasons:

1. Higher interest rates

Central bank policy rates remain materially higher than pandemic levels. And longer-term policy rate targets are meaningfully above levels following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), which is helping to support yields.

2. Reduced basis

Real estate equity prices are in the process of resetting, providing a reduced basis relative to pricing of 24-30 months ago.

3. Tighter bank regulation

Proposed intensification of bank capital requirements could result in diminished bank lending activity, leaving a gap for non-bank lenders to fill. Banks have traditionally been the largest providers of commercial real estate credit around the globe, typically providing roughly 50% of CRE credit in the US, 60% in the UK, and over 80% in Europe and Australia.1

Taken together, the potential for yields above post-GFC levels at a reduced basis are attracting attention to private real estate credit investing. And access to opportunities could expand as the application of currently proposed bank regulations could dampen bank lending activity in commercial real estate, leaving a gap for alternative lenders to fill.

For our complete analysis, read Opportunity in real estate credit.