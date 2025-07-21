Why consider US REITs now?

Markets and Economy Debating the state of US exceptionalism for stock investors
The economies, markets, and currencies of other countries may begin to catch up to the US, but it has unique qualities that sets it apart.
With global trade tensions and economic uncertainty in the headlines, US real estate investment trusts (REITs) stand out as a potentially resilient investment option. Here’s why:
Most US REITs make nearly 90% of their revenue domestically, compared to 72% for typical U.S. stocks.1 This means they’re less sensitive to global trade disruptions.
Healthcare, residential, and needs-based retail are less affected by trade disruptions, while office, lodging, and timber are more vulnerable.
They’re trading at a -2.79x earnings multiple discount to US stocks — one of the widest gaps in decades.2 Historically, when REITs have traded at a discount of -2.0x or greater, they’ve outperformed US stocks by approximately 2%-4% annually.3
Read our complete report: US REITs possess defensive characteristics amid global trade tensions and a potentially attractive valuation entry point.
An expectation for improved trade policy clarity and continued spending on artificial intelligence helped boost the S&P 500 Index to a new all-time high.
The S&P 500 Index recently hit another record high. But stock market highs don’t tell long-term investors all that much.
