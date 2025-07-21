Why consider US REITs now?

With global trade tensions and economic uncertainty in the headlines, US real estate investment trusts (REITs) stand out as a potentially resilient investment option. Here’s why:

US REITs tend to be more insulated from global shocks

Most US REITs make nearly 90% of their revenue domestically, compared to 72% for typical U.S. stocks.1 This means they’re less sensitive to global trade disruptions.

Some REIT sectors are more resilient

Healthcare, residential, and needs-based retail are less affected by trade disruptions, while office, lodging, and timber are more vulnerable.

US REITs are attractively priced

They’re trading at a -2.79x earnings multiple discount to US stocks — one of the widest gaps in decades.2 Historically, when REITs have traded at a discount of -2.0x or greater, they’ve outperformed US stocks by approximately 2%-4% annually.3